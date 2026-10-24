Rebels shut out at Prattville

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills players take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School’s football team fell 13-0 to Prattville on Friday night at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Vestavia Hills’ defense held Prattville to 292 total yards and one offensive touchdown, but the Rebels were unable to get its offense going without starting quarterback Charlie Taaffe.

Prattville took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kolby King, and the extra point missed. Will McKay threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Deshawn Hall with 1:23 left in the second quarter, and the extra point made it 13-0 at halftime. Neither team scored in the second half.

Nick Williams led the Vestavia Hills defense with six tackles and recovered a fumble. Paxton Ussery had 4.5 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss, Haines Bridges added a sack, and Ben Ponder had four tackles. Prattville ran 42 times for 149 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

Hudson Mote completed 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards, and Grayson Harper caught six passes for 45 yards. Gray Prier punted twice for a 50.5-yard average, with one downed inside the 20.

Vestavia Hills fell to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in Region 3, and will be the No. 3 seed in the region. The Rebels have an open date next week and will host Huntsville in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6. Prattville improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the region, wrapping up the region title, and travels to Opelika next week.