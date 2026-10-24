Rebels shut out at Prattville

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Sports

Vestavia Hills High School’s football team fell 13-0 to Prattville on Friday night at Stanley-Jensen Stadium in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Vestavia Hills’ defense held Prattville to 292 total yards and one offensive touchdown, but the Rebels were unable to get its offense going without starting quarterback Charlie Taaffe.

Prattville took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kolby King, and the extra point missed. Will McKay threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Deshawn Hall with 1:23 left in the second quarter, and the extra point made it 13-0 at halftime. Neither team scored in the second half.

Nick Williams led the Vestavia Hills defense with six tackles and recovered a fumble. Paxton Ussery had 4.5 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss, Haines Bridges added a sack, and Ben Ponder had four tackles. Prattville ran 42 times for 149 yards, an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

Hudson Mote completed 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards, and Grayson Harper caught six passes for 45 yards. Gray Prier punted twice for a 50.5-yard average, with one downed inside the 20.

Vestavia Hills fell to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in Region 3, and will be the No. 3 seed in the region. The Rebels have an open date next week and will host Huntsville in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6. Prattville improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the region, wrapping up the region title, and travels to Opelika next week.