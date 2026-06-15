Vestavia Hills places 5 on ASWA all-state baseball team

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Sports

Vestavia Hills High School put five players on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team this spring, with three earning first-team honors in Class 7A.

Senior infielder Gavin Smith, senior outfielder Cross Tonsmeire and junior utility player Cohen Walker all earned first-team recognition. Smith hit .473 with a .652 on-base percentage, five home runs and 29 runs batted in. Tonsmeire hit .398 with a .511 OBP, four home runs and 39 RBIs. Walker hit .429 with 18 stolen bases for the Rebels.

Junior shortstop Charlie Taaffe earned second-team honors after hitting .371 with a .551 OBP, two home runs and 30 RBIs.

Senior pitcher Wilson Szymela received honorable mention recognition after posting a 1.89 earned run average with 67 strikeouts in 63 innings.