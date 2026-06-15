Vestavia Hills places 5 on ASWA all-state baseball team

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills infielder/pitcher Gavin Smith (20) and infielder/outfielder Daniel Richardson (30) prepare to shake hands after a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County at Sammy Dunn Field on Monday, Mar. 30, 2026 in Birmingham, AL.

Vestavia Hills High School put five players on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team this spring, with three earning first-team honors in Class 7A.

Senior infielder Gavin Smith, senior outfielder Cross Tonsmeire and junior utility player Cohen Walker all earned first-team recognition. Smith hit .473 with a .652 on-base percentage, five home runs and 29 runs batted in. Tonsmeire hit .398 with a .511 OBP, four home runs and 39 RBIs. Walker hit .429 with 18 stolen bases for the Rebels.

Junior shortstop Charlie Taaffe earned second-team honors after hitting .371 with a .551 OBP, two home runs and 30 RBIs.

Senior pitcher Wilson Szymela received honorable mention recognition after posting a 1.89 earned run average with 67 strikeouts in 63 innings.