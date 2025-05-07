Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services to offer summer softball camp

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Girls Softball Association Facebook page

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is hosting a summer softball camp for youth ages 5-14.

The three-day camp is scheduled for June 9-11 and will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The camp, led by Bevia Robinson, will teach players how to sharpen their hitting skills, defense, base running and more. Instruction for all positions, including pitcher and catcher, will be covered.

The cost to attend is $100 and includes a camp T-shirt. The camp is open to both residents and non-residents of Vestavia Hills.

Each participant will need to bring swimming clothes, a glove, bat, face mask and catching gear (if needed), water, tennis shoes or turf shoes (no metal cleats) and a helmet..

For more information, contact Robinson at 205-978-0177 or brobinson@vhal.org.

Register for the camp here. Registration is open through May 25.