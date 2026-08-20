Rebels pull away, knock off Parker in season opener

× 1 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Cord Pigg (55) lifts Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) after his touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills safety Price LaMaster (10) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans speaks with an official during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) is tripped up on a running play during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) looks for a receiver during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) finds an opening into the endzone during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Copeland Styles (61) lifts Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) after his touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Cord Pigg (55) lifts Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) after his touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills cornerback Clayton Cox (21) follows the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker quarterback Rakaveon Goldsmith (6) is pursued by Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Paxton Ussery (50) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills kicker Sloan Morgan (20) warms up before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans speaks with officials before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia students pose before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia students cheer before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills marching band entertain the crowd before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills marching band entertain the crowd before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) avoids a tackle from A.H. Parker defensive lineman Jamaine Lewis (99) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills tight end Braxton Hunt (22) blocks A.H. Parker linebacker Kaleb Johnson (23) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) throws over A.H. Parker linebacker Kaleb Johnson (23) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills tight end Braxton Hunt (22) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills wide receiver Powell Curry (3) is tackled during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills safety Price LaMaster (10) holds the ball for kicker Sloan Morgan (4) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills kicker Sloan Morgan (4) watches his kick during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker quarterback Rakaveon Goldsmith (6) is tackled by Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Jack Cowan (23) resulting in a loose ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Haines Bridges (56) attempts to sack A.H. Parker quarterback Rakaveon Goldsmith (6) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills running back Carter Stagner (0) is tripped up during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills kicker Sloan Morgan (4) kicks the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker running back Jeremiah Jackson (3) is pursued by Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Lawson Manown (0) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Paxton Ussery (50) lines up at the line of scrimmage during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker running back Jeremiah Jackson (3) is pursued by Vestavia Hills safety Price LaMaster (10) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) looks to the sidelines during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) is tackled while running the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills linebacker Daniel Richardson (18) is blocked while pursuing A.H. Parker wide receiver Zaylin Nash (81) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills safety Luke Harper (14) and defensive lineman Jack Cowan (23) celebrate a successful stop during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans paces the sideline during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) throws the ball downfield during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills running back Noah Boylan (2) carries the ball while being pursued by A.H. Parker linebacker Terran Gaines (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Cord Pigg (55) lifts Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) after his touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 41 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills safety Price LaMaster (10) holds the ball while kicker Sloan Morgan (4) kicks the extra point during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 42 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills safety Cooper Moore (16) attempts to block a kick during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 43 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker running back Jeremiah Jackson (3) is tackled by Vestavia Hills cornerback Will Bochnak (9) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 44 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans shakes hands with A.H. Parker head coach Frank Warren after Vestavia's 32 to 14 win over A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 45 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans addresses his team after their 32 to 14 win over A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 46 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans addresses his team after their 32 to 14 win over A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 47 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans addresses his team after their 32 to 14 win over A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 48 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Superintendent of Vestavia Hills City Schools, Dr. Todd Freeman congratulates Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans after their 32 to 14 win over A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 49 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans speaks to the media after their 32 to 14 win over A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 50 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills cornerback Clayton Cox (21) celebrates with teammate safety Luke Harper (14) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 51 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills cornerback Clayton Cox (21) tackles A.H. Parker running back Tayler Smith (10) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 52 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker running back Tayler Smith (10) is tackled by Vestavia Hills linebackers Maddox Vickers (29) and Nick Williams (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 53 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker quarterback Rakaveon Goldsmith (6) is sacked by Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Jack Cowan (23) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 54 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker running back Jeremiah Jackson (3) is tackled by Vestavia Hills linebacker Nick Williams (5) and cornerback Clayton Cox (21) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 55 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker quarterback Rakaveon Goldsmith (6) is pursued by Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Haines Bridges (56) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 56 of 60 Expand Photo by David Leong A.H. Parker quarterback Rakaveon Goldsmith (6) is tackled by Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Jack Cowan (23) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 57 of 60 Expand David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans paces the sidelines during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 58 of 60 Expand David Leong Vestavia team captains take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 59 of 60 Expand David Leong Vestavia players take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 60 of 60 Expand David Leong Vestavia Hills running back Crawford Mann (4) during a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS – What started as a track meet turned into a convincing Rebels win.

Vestavia Hills High School and Parker exchanged touchdowns early on, but the Rebels scored the last 17 points of the game and pulled away in a 32-14 win in the season-opener on Thursday night at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

Quarterback Charlie Taaffe scored all four touchdowns for the Rebels, running for 178 yards on 18 carries in a dominant performance.

Vestavia appeared in control after Taaffe's first two scores put the Rebels up 15-7 through a quarter, but Parker answered early in the second when Kameron Murphy's 3-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to a single point, 15-14.

Taaffe made sure it didn't stay that way, scoring his third rushing touchdown from a yard out to push the lead back to 22-14 at the half.

"We weathered the storm early defensively and responded with good adjustments and just fought a gutsy battle," Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said. "Parker's a good team."

Vestavia pulled away for good in the third quarter on Taaffe's longest run of the night, a 48-yard burst that made it 29-14. Sloan Morgan added a 33-yard field goal in the fourth for the final margin.

"Our running game, our O-line in general, was outstanding," Taaffe said. "(Parker's) a really disciplined team. All the schemes we had drawn up, they covered for the most part. My checkdowns were there a little bit, but that's about all I could get to."

Taaffe was unable to connect on many intermediate or deep passes, but was an efficient 16-of-20 for 107 yards.

"If he stays healthy, we're a tough out," Evans said. "We really are. We should be in the playoffs. If he's healthy at the end of the year, watch out."

Noah Boylan added 58 yards on 14 carries, and Luke Stubbs led all receivers with six catches for 39 yards.

Evans said his defense lost multiple key defensive contributors to injury and had to adjust on the fly with players learning new positions on the spot.

"I credit our staff for having a good plan and adjusting on the fly, because no one could have foreseen losing two or three of our most important players defensively in the first quarter," Evans said. "Our staff was outstanding tonight. Really was."

Taaffe, for his part, praised the defense's response after a shaky start, singling out linebacker Daniel Richardson's play as one of the bright spots up front. Jack Cowan had multiple sacks and forced fumbles as well.

Parker quarterback Rakaveon Goldsmith completed 13 of 19 passes for 126 yards, and Jeremiah Jackson's 40-yard touchdown run was part of a 73-yard rushing night. Parker finished with 278 total yards to Vestavia's 368, and Vestavia converted 7 of 13 third downs compared to Parker's 2 of 9.

Vestavia Hills travels to Benjamin Russell next week in another non-region contest. Benjamin Russell was unable to play its opener Thursday night due to a transformer blowing out at Alabama A&M’s stadium, where the Wildcats were facing Mae Jemison. Parker hosts James Clemens.