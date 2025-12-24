Vestavia Hills youth lacrosse registration closes Dec. 31

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Lacrosse Organization website A young player in the Vestavia Lacrosse Organization.

The Vestavia Lacrosse Organization has registration open for boys and girls in grades 1-12 through Dec. 31.

Registration for the Vestavia Hills High School boys team already closed on Dec. 10, but registration for the high school girls team remains open through Dec. 31.

The U8-U14 program for boys and girls already has 145 children registered for the upcoming season, according to the VLO website. The boys U8 and U12 teams currently have a wait list and will form another team if there is enough interest, according to the website.

The VLO is part of the Greater Birmingham Youth Lacrosse Association and U.S. Lacrosse and also works under the purview of the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board.

For more information about the boys program, email Jud Bringman at judsonbringman@yahoo.com.

For more information about the girls program, email Sean Rafferty at seanmichaelrafferty@gmail.com.

Register for the upcoming season here.