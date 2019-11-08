James Clemens comes back, stuns Rebels

× 1 of 51 Expand James Nicholas Vestavia Hills at James Clemens × 2 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football James Clemens student section during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 3 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills student pep squad and cheerleaders during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 4 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills pre game celebration during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 5 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills pre game celebration during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 6 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills WR Charlie Hughes #6 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 7 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Kicker Matthew McMeans #98 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 8 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Dance Team Members during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 9 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Caleb Leak #46 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 10 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills defense tries to stop the James Clemens run game during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 11 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Lauren, a member of the James Clemens Dance Line, cheers during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 12 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Fans bundled up during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 13 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football James Clemens Sideline during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 14 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football One of James Clemens' youngest fans during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 15 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football James Clemens Cheerleaders during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 16 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football A James Clemens fan during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 17 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills cheerleaders during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 18 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills students section during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 19 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills sideline during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 20 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football The Vestavia Hills sideline during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 21 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills OL Dawson Ray #71 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 22 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills OL Dawson Ray #71 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 23 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills band members during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 24 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills band members during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 25 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills band members during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 26 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills band members during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 27 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills band members during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 28 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Rusty Weaver, Vestavia Mayor Pro-Tem, and Martin Maners, 1985 All-State Linebacker for VHHS, during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 29 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football James Clemens majorettes during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 30 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Michael Weaver #51 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 31 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football James Clemens RB Dylan Blackburn #11 diving for the extra yardage during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 32 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Brock Payne #14 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 33 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Fans were calling for a Pass interference call as Vestavia Hills WR Chandler Merrill #37 tried to make a catch during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 34 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills ball crew during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 35 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills sideline during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 36 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football One of Madison’s finest, Officer Lorch keeps the peace during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 37 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football James Clemens band during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 38 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills FB Landon Neese #23 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 39 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Cole Johnston #16 and Sam Willoughby #21 celebrate stopping James Clemens on the 1 yard line to turn the ball over on downs during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 40 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills OL Dawson Ray #71 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 41 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills QB Eli Sawyer #17 stays in the pocket as he is about to get hit during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 42 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football James Clemens DB Jaylin Grigsby #23 puts pressure on Vestavia Hills QB Eli Sawyer #17 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 43 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills students section during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 44 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills students section during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 45 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Team Captain Chandler Merrill #37 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 46 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Team Captains Cal Stubbs #55 and Sam Willoughby #21 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 47 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Team Captains Cal Stubbs #55 Sam Willoughby #21, Chandler Merrill #37 and Eli Sawyer #17 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 48 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football James Clemens Team Captains Keontae Strother #7, Zachary Taylor #71, Kimardre' Edwards #99 and Dakota Bell #77 during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 49 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills student pep squad members braving the frigid temperatures during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 50 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Cheerleaders during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. × 51 of 51 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Vestavia Hills Football A James Clemens band member during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Vestavia Hills and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Madison City Stadium. Prev Next

MADISON -- After a season’s worth of the long workouts, practices and games, 42nd-year head coach Buddy Anderson still gets emotional when gathering his Vestavia Hills High School football team in the aftermath of a season-ending defeat.

The 2019 Rebels’ journey came to an end on Friday night in stunning fashion. James Clemens scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 6:06 to upend Vestavia Hills 21-20 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at Madison City Schools Stadium.

“No, it’s not easy,” Anderson said of that final on-field huddle after his team’s final game.

James Clemens (9-2) appeared all but out of it almost midway through the fourth quarter. But the Jets found life on a fourth-down play near midfield, when Connor Cantrell found Christopher Hope streaking down the sideline for a 52-yard score. That cut the deficit to 20-13 after a missed extra point.

The Jets grabbed an interception on Vestavia Hills’ ensuing drive and began their march downfield. Eleven plays later, Hope caught a 16-yard pass from Cantrell with 28 seconds to play to make it a 20-19.

James Clemens opted to try the 2-point conversion to win. After both teams called a timeout to prepare for the play, Cantrell connected with Hope once again, as Hope leaked backed to the left on a play where the other 10 Jets players rolled right. Cantrell floated the ball in Hope’s direction, and Hope somehow managed to haul in the pass while being interfered.

Vestavia Hills (7-4) was unable to produce anything on its final possession.

“We didn’t make plays when we needed to. They made plays when they needed to,” Anderson said.

Hope and Cantrell couldn’t be stopped in the second half. Cantrell completed 12-of-29 passes for 146 yards, with eight of those completions and 131 of the yards belonging to Hope.

The Rebels jumped ahead 7-0 on their first drive of the game, as they executed a fake reverse pass to perfection. Sawyer found Charlie Hughes for a 54-yard reception on the play and moments later hit Hughes again for a 14-yard touchdown. James Clemens evened the score on a 6-yard run by Dylan Blackburn in the second quarter after the Jets got great field position on a blocked punt.

Blackburn was the bell cow for the Jets’ offense on the night. He carried the ball 30 times, picking up 127 yards.

Vestavia Hills took a 14-7 lead into the half after Wells Watts made a sprawling 13-yard touchdown grab. The Rebels went up 20-7 early in the fourth quarter on Jake Levant’s bruising 2-yard touchdown run.

The Rebels mustered just 61 rushing yards on the night. Pierce Hanna led the way with 31 yards on 11 carries. Hughes finished with 72 receiving yards and Chandler Merrill hauled in four passes for 41 yards.

Vestavia Hills enjoyed a resurgent season, featuring an offense that averaged 30 points per game and a defense that allowed over 20 points for just the third time all season on Friday night. The Rebels returned to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

“This has been a fun bunch. They came to work every day,” Anderson said.

But that doesn’t make it any easier to see it end for Anderson.

“They practice hard, they play hard, they love each other, they’ve got each other’s back, it’s just tough,” he said.

James Clemens will host Hoover next Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

Click here to purchase photos from the game.