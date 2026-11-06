Rebels roll to start playoffs

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Price LaMaster 10 Receives the TD catch - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 2 of 18 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Majorettes high stepping their way through the Band's entry into the stadium- In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 3 of 18 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Cheerleaders & Hype crew break it down before the game in style - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 4 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Luke Stubbs (WR) 12 on the block - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 5 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Luke Stubbs (WR) 14, leaps into the end zone for a Vestavia TD - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 6 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Price LaMaster Runs into the end zone for a late 1st half score - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 7 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Coach Evans trying wondering about a penalty flag - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 8 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Vestavia's Punt returner receives the kick - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 9 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Noah Boylan (RB) 12 breaks through the traffic - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 10 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Grayson Harper 8 celebrates after his TD run - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 11 of 18 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 The cheerleaders celebrate the TD - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 12 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Luke Stubbs celebrates Super Hero style with Charlie Taaffe (QB) 11 after his TD - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender × 13 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Sloan Morgan kicks off to Huntsville after one of many 1st half Vestavia TDs- In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville, by Alex Millender × 14 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 The Defensive Line rushing on the snap - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville, by Alex Millender × 15 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Nick Williams (LB) 5, joins Clayton Cox (CB) 11 on the tackle - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville, by Alex Millender × 16 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Charlie Taaffe (QB) 11 fakes the hand off before rolling out on a pass play - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville, by Alex Millender × 17 of 18 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Luke Stubbs (WR) 14 fights to break tackles - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville, by Alex Millender × 18 of 18 Expand Alex Millender 261106_HUNTSVILLEatVESTAVIA_AM-01 Grayson Harper 8 spins out of a tackle on his way to the end zone - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School’s football team beat Huntsville 50-12 on Friday night at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Rebels were dominant in their first home playoff game since 2013. They will now play at Sparkman next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Charlie Taaffe, who missed the regular-season finale at Prattville, completed 12 of 13 passes for 233 yards and five touchdowns, and he also ran for a score.

Taaffe threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Luke Stubbs to open the game, and the two-point conversion made it 8-0. He followed with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Price LaMaster, a 25-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Harper, and a 43-yard touchdown pass to Stubbs to give Vestavia Hills a 29-0 lead after one quarter.

Crawford Mann added a 5-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter, and Huntsville got on the board when Abram Aguilar threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mikele Ellison, but the extra point missed. Taaffe scored on a 2-yard run and threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Harper to make it 50-6 at halftime. Cinco Dawkins’ 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter set the final margin.

Vestavia Hills gained 502 yards, 269 on the ground and 233 through the air. Stubbs caught six passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, Harper had three catches for 39 yards and two scores, and LaMaster added two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Noah Boylan ran for 111 yards on eight carries, and Mann had 45 yards and a touchdown on seven. Sloan Morgan made all six of his extra points.

Daniel Richardson led the defense with four tackles, and Cooper Moore added three. Dawkins ran for 102 yards and a score on 21 carries for Huntsville, and neither team turned the ball over.

Vestavia Hills improved to 8-2 overall and plays Sparkman in the second round of the playoffs next week. Huntsville finished the season 4-7.

XO Stats contributed to this report.