Special teams TD, lockdown defense lift Rebels over rival

× 1 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) throws the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Ryder Faust (41) attempts to block a punt during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) is tackled by Hoover's Hunter Wetherholt (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) passes the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills cheerleaders pose before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills students cheer before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills team captains take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover team captains take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills players take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Oliver Crowell (11) calls for the snap during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Malik Boggan (1) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) is tripped up by Hoover's KJ Wright (15) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Luke Stubbs (14) is tackled by Hoover's Hunter Wetherholt (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Haines Bridges (56) pursues Hoover's Oliver Crowell (11) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Lawson Manown (0) knocks the ball loose from Hoover's Oliver Crowell (11) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Malik Boggan (1) is takend down by Vestavia Hill's Maddox Vickers (29) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Steele Witschy (39) kicks the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans paces the sideline during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Anderson Clark (10) avoids a tackle by Vestavia Hill's Preston Deal (1) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Steele Witschy (39) kicks the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover head coach Chip English (center) observes from the sideline during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Jordon Ward (5) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Christian Harris (31) pursues Vestavia Hill's Noah Boylan (2) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans addresses his team after their win against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans celebrates with his team after their win against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's JB Smith (35) celebrates with a student after their win against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans speaks to the media after their win against Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Grant Morrison (37) punts the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills punt team downs the ball at the Hoover one yard line during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills players celebrate an overturned safety during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills students cheer in the rain during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Noah Boylan (2) finds an opening in the line of scrimmage during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Noah Boylan (2) gets a block from teammate Price LaMaster (10) against Hoover's Anquan Allen (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Powell Curry (3) catches a fake field goal for a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Powell Curry (3) catches a fake field goal for a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Oliver Crowell (11) passes the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Luke Stubbs (14) is taken down by Hoover's Hunter Wetherholt (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) calls for the snap during a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS -- Hurricane Isaias made sure Friday night in Vestavia Hills was a wet one. The offenses made sure it was a quiet one, too.

In a game where points were hard to come by, it took an unlikely hero to deliver the night’s biggest play.

Price LaMaster entered the season working as a safety, then a receiver, and was at best third on the quarterback depth chart. On Friday, he delivered the game’s only touchdown on a fake field goal to help Vestavia Hills grind out a 6-3 victory over Hoover.

The Rebels (6-1, 4-1 Class 6A, Region 3) won their second consecutive meeting with the Bucs (3-5, 1-4), a feat they had not accomplished since winning five straight from 1996-2000.

With Hoover starting quarterback Kaleb Freeman sidelined by a left leg injury and Vestavia Hills starter Charlie Taaffe eventually leaving with a shoulder injury, the rivalry became a battle of attrition.

“It’s that time of year,” Vestavia Hills coach Robert Evans said of both teams dealing with quarterback injuries. “We were playing without Charlie (Taaffe), they were playing without Kaleb (Freeman). You go through this region, and it is what it is. Hopefully we can heal up for the playoffs, but that’s a really good program win.”

Neither offense found much rhythm in the first half. Hoover had a chance to strike first late in the opening quarter, but a 37-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright.

The Bucs finally broke through in the second quarter after Jordan Williams and KJ Wright pressured Taaffe into a fumble. Hunter Wetherholt recovered for Hoover, setting up Steele Witschy’s 27-yard field goal with 8:15 remaining in the half.

Taaffe briefly gave the Rebels a spark with a 48-yard run on the ensuing possession, but Anquan Allen intercepted his pass two plays later. Hoover carried its 3-0 lead into halftime.

The teams combined for fewer than 200 yards of offense in the first half, with Hoover holding a 2-0 advantage in turnovers.

Vestavia Hills finally found its breakthrough in the third quarter, and it came from an unexpected source.

Facing a 47-yard field goal attempt and with Taaffe going in and out of the game due to injury, the Rebels instead executed a fake. LaMaster kept the ball and lofted a pass toward Powell Curry, who leaped to make the catch before falling forward for the 30-yard touchdown.

The extra point was blocked, leaving Vestavia Hills with a 6-3 lead with 9:10 remaining in the third quarter.

“We knew at that time that Charlie could not throw a pass,” Evans said. “We had to manipulate and try to hit a shot on special teams. We work year-round to pull them out when needed in a big game.”

LaMaster said the play was exactly the kind of moment the Rebels had prepared for.

“We knew it was going to be a big play,” LaMaster said. “Coach Evans is so good with the trick plays and they scripted it up perfectly. Our tall receiver went up and made a great play on the ball. Really proud of Powell.”

Taaffe left the game for good midway through the third quarter, leaving LaMaster to take control of the offense. The junior responded by providing the kind of rushing threat that helped Vestavia Hills protect its narrow lead.

LaMaster ran 11 times for 55 yards on a drive that consumed more than six minutes in the fourth quarter. The Rebels eventually faced fourth-and-8 at the Hoover 13-yard line and elected to go for it, but LaMaster’s pass to the back corner of the end zone fell incomplete, his only incompletion of the night.

On the next play, though, Will Bochnak nabbed the game-sealing interception.

All four of Hoover’s second-half possessions ended in three-and-outs or turnovers, and the Bucs finished the final 24 minutes with zero net yards of total offense.

LaMaster finished with 86 rushing yards on 21 carries. He also completed four of five passes for 42 yards, including the touchdown to Curry.

Vestavia Hills outgained Hoover 205-69 on the ground, while the teams combined for just 84 passing yards.

For LaMaster, the opportunity to make an impact at quarterback was one he cherished.

“I love it,” said LaMaster. “The coaches know they can move me around, but quarterback is my favorite position. It was great to have the ball in my hands and go out and do what I needed to help my team win the game. My offensive line blocked amazing and the holes were just there.”

Hoover will host Spain Park next week, while Vestavia Hills returns home to face Hewitt-Trussville.