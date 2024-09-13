Taaffe leads Rebels past Hillcrest for 1st win of 2024

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby/Tuscaloosa News tus_Hillcrest v Vestavia Hills GC A trio of Hillcrest defenders close in to tackle Vestavia Hills' Charles Taaffe (11) at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby/Tuscaloosa News tus_Hillcrest v Vestavia Hills GC Vestavia Hills' Charles Taaffe (11) is tackled by Hillcrest High linebacker Jordan Steele (26) at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby/Tuscaloosa News tus_Hillcrest v Vestavia Hills GC Vestavia Hills' Noah Boylan (23) breaks away for a touchdown at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby/Tuscaloosa News tus_Hillcrest v Vestavia Hills GC Hillcrest High linebacker Brooks Fowlkes (44) attempts to tackle Vestavia Hills' William Tonsmeire Jr. (1) at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby/Tuscaloosa News tus_Hillcrest v Vestavia Hills GC Vestavia Hills' William Tonsmeire Jr. (1) scores a touchdown on a run at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby/Tuscaloosa News tus_Hillcrest v Vestavia Hills GC Vestavia Hills' William Tonsmeire Jr. (1) evades a tackle by Hillcrest’s Jordan Steele at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby/Tuscaloosa News tus_Hillcrest v Vestavia Hills GC Vestavia Hills lineman Landon Page lifts Vestavia Hills' Noah Boylan (23) after Boylan scored a touchdown at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby/Tuscaloosa News tus_Hillcrest v Vestavia Hills GC Vestavia Hills' William Tonsmeire Jr. (1) is tackled by Hillcrest High defensive back Javarski Lanier (5) at Hillcrest High School Friday Sept. 13, 2024. Prev Next

TUSCALOOSA -- Instead of Friday Night Lights, it was a Friday matinee for Vestavia Hills at Hillcrest High School, as the Rebels notched their first victory of the season, 49-17.

In a rare 4:15 p.m. kickoff, the Rebels (1-3) nearly doubled the Patriots' offensive production with 480 total yards to Hillcrest's 252. Vestavia scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and shut out Hillcrest in the second half.

"It's our fourth hard game in four weeks. Nobody's played the schedule we have. We're hardened. We played a quality Hillcrest program. We played a clean game and came out ahead in the end," said Robert Evans in his third year as VHHS head coach.

Charlie Taaffe accounted for 353 of Vestavia's total offense, rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed 11-of-17 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

"He was awesome. He's really grown up in four weeks," Evans said. "He's resilient, and he's our leader.”

Taaffe need only 54 seconds to move 70 yards for Vestavia's first touchdown, a 40-yard pass to Noah Boylan. Hillcrest got on the board with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Kimbrough to Kahden Smith and a safety on the kickoff. After Cross Tonsmeire recovered a fumble, Taaffe had the Rebels strike back before the end of the quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Littleton.

Taaffe and William Tonsmeire, who had 68 yards rushing, each had touchdown runs in the second quarter to extend Vestavia's lead, 28-9. Jacobi Smith added a 17-yard touchdown in the final minute to make it a 28-17 game at the half. Taaffe added two more rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 54-yarder to help put the game out of reach. Noah Boylan tacked on a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Watson had 10 tackles to lead a group of more than 15 players with tackles on the night.

Evans said the win is a product of the tough start to the season against Carver Montgomery, Auburn and Hewitt-Trussville.

"We've got a bunch of tough kids. We play tough programs every week, and we're better for it." Evans said.

The Class 7A, Region 3 gauntlet continues next week as Vestavia hosts defending state champion Thompson University before entering into their bye week.

