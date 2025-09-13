Rebels start fast, earn key region win

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) is taken down by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa inside linebacker Miles Madden (24) during a game between Vestavia and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Fri, Sept. 12, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) outruns Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa inside linebacker Miles Madden (24) during a game between Vestavia and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Fri, Sept. 12, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Haines Bridges (56) sacks Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Jordan Shambley (2) in the back-field during a game between Vestavia and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Fri, Sept. 12, 2025, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. The Vestavia Hills High School football team rebounded nicely after last week's tough loss, starting fast and rolling to a 42-24 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday night at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

The Rebels sorely needed to avoid starting 0-2 in Class 7A, Region 3 play, and they did just that with a strong win.

Vestavia Hills (3-1 overall, 1-1 in region) started fast, blazing to a 21-0 lead after a quarter of play. Quarterback Charlie Taaffe started his big night with a pair of touchdowns. He ran for a 26-yard score to get things started and capped off the quarter by hitting Price LaMaster (also a quarterback) for a 57-yard score. Carson Purdy had a 9-yard touchdown run as well.

Hillcrest scored the next 10 points, but Vestavia answered before the half on Taaffe's pass to Braxton Hunt for a 14-yard score, giving the Rebels a 28-10 lead at the break.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the second half, as Taaffe scored on runs of 36 yards and 1 yard.

Taaffe finished with five total touchdowns, throwing for two and running for three. He passed for 147 yards and ran for 143 yards.

"He played well. He's a baller. I don't know how many other ways to say it," Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said of Taaffe. "As he goes, we go."

Purdy finished the night with 67 rushing yards, and Noah Boylan added 48 yards. Luke Stubbs had 72 all-purpose yards.

Vestavia Hills travels to Thompson next week for another key region game.

"There's no easy answer for Thompson. Anybody that says there is is a liar," Evans said. "It's always a fun game when we play them."

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.