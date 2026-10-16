Taaffe plays through pain, Rebels edge Hewitt

× 1 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) is tripped up by Hewitt-Trussville's Parker Neigoot (27) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville Captains prepare to take the field before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills Captains prepare to take the field before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Captains shake hands before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd watches from the sideline during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Jack Floyd (7) is pressured by Vestavia Hill's Paxton Ussery (50) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Jack Floyd (7) is pursued by Vestavia Hill's Maddox Vickers (29) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Jack Floyd (7) passes the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Price LaMaster (10) runs the ball against Hewitt-Trussville's Bryant Wisdom (26) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Sloan Morgan (4) kicks the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd paces the sideline during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's DJ Hall (12) celebrates his touchdown in the endzone during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Nathan Fritz (2) kicks the extra point during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville students cheer on their team during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Sloan Morgan (4) kicks the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Jack Floyd (7) throws the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Tony Hrbacek (47) punts the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Will Bochnak (9) returns a punt against Hewitt-Trussville's Jace Stripling (4) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Braxton Hunt (22) blocks during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Jack Floyd (7) is pressured by Vestavia Hill's Paxton Ussery (50) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Luke Harper (14) celebrates his interception during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Luke Harper (14) celebrates his interception during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) is tackled by Hewitt-Trussville's Bryant Wisdom (26) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans celebrates with his team after their win against Hewitt-Trussville at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills celebrate homecoming during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans paces the sideline during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills cheerleaders pose during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills players study film during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Noah Boylan (2) looks for an opening during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hill's Charlie Taaffe (11) is tackled by Hewitt-Trussville's Hunter Futrell (5) and Kahlil Braswell (13) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Jack Floyd (7) is taken down in the backfield by Vestavia Hill's Daniel Richardson (18) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Jack Floyd (7) runs the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville students pose during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's DJ Hall (12) makes a reception against Vestavia Hill's Will Bochnak (9) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's DJ Hall (12) makes a reception against Vestavia Hill's Will Bochnak (9) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 40 Expand Photo by David Leong Hewitt-Trussville's Rivers Harbison (80) kicks the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills at Thompson Reynolds Stadium on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026 in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS -- It seemed doubtful Charlie Taaffe was going to play Friday night for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.The senior quarterback left last week’s game with a shoulder injury and can hardly throw the ball right now. But he can still run, and he did plenty of that Friday night, leading the Rebels to a 27-24 victory over Hewitt-Trussville.

Taaffe rushed for 174 yards on 33 carries and scored three touchdowns, powering Vestavia Hills (7-1, 5-1 in Class 6A, Region 3) through a back-and-forth battle with the Huskies (4-4, 3-3).

“That’s life in this region,” Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said following the game. “Our quarterback was limited and he could not throw the ball. When you lose 40 percent of your offense, you have to plan to win the game. Our plan was to try and slow it down and win a mid 20s game. That’s what it was, we played well in all three phases and that’s what happened tonight.”

Both teams opened with lengthy scoring drives, trading 13-play possessions to make it 7-7 in the first quarter. Daniel Williams scored from a yard out for Hewitt-Trussville before Taaffe answered with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Huskies struck first again in the second quarter when Jack Floyd connected with DJ Hall for an 11-yard touchdown. Taaffe responded with one of the night’s biggest plays, breaking loose for a 48-yard run on fourth-and-3 from the Vestavia Hills 45-yard line. He capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14.

Vestavia Hills had opportunities to take control but struggled to finish drives. Nick Smith recovered a misplayed kickoff for the Rebels, giving them possession at the Hewitt-Trussville 21-yard line. However, Price LaMaster threw an interception near the goal line, and another scoring opportunity later ended with Taaffe fumbling at the 1-yard line.

Taaffe eventually completed his three-touchdown performance with a 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter, putting the Rebels ahead 21-14.

Floyd and Hall continued to give the Huskies answers. Floyd escaped what appeared to be a potential sack and fired a 34-yard pass to Hall, setting up Williams’ second rushing touchdown of the night from 2 yards out to tie the game at 21.

Vestavia Hills regained the lead early in the fourth quarter when Sloan Morgan connected on a 42-yard field goal. Hewitt-Trussville answered with a big play to Hall to get inside the 6-yard line, but the Rebels defense forced three straight negative plays to force a 28-yard field goal by Rivers Harbison to tie the game.

“I think if we score a touchdown right there, who knows,” Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd said. “I think that was the game there. They held us to a field goal and that was disappointing.”

The Rebels then engineered an 11-play drive that killed nearly seven minutes of clock. Morgan delivered again for the home side, drilling the go-ahead field goal with 2:51 remaining to give the Rebels a 27-24 advantage.

The Huskies ensuing possession saw Luke Harper intercept Floyd on a third-and-long scramble with 1:59 remaining.

The closing seconds brought some final moments of drama. Taaffe nearly secured the game with a first down, but the Rebels were penalized for holding, leaving them facing fourth-and-11 with five seconds remaining. LaMaster took a shot to Stubbs in the end zone, mainly to try and kill the final few seconds of play, but the officials added time to the clock, giving Hewitt-Trussville one final chance.

Starting at its own 20-yard line, the Huskies attempted a series of laterals in a desperate bid to reach the end zone. The effort fell short just past midfield, allowing Vestavia Hills to escape with the three-point victory.

Floyd, who threw only two incompletions over his first 13 pass attempts, finished 14-for-20 with 213 passing yards, 17 carries for 55 rushing yards, and the one passing touchdown and interception.

Hall led all players with seven catches for 115 yards and the score.

Vestavia Hills travels to Prattville for its regular season finale, as they try to force a 3-way tie at the top of the region along with Thompson. Hewitt-Trussville hosts Spain Park.