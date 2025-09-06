Rebels suffer 1st loss to Hewitt

× 1 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 2 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills cornerback Layton Osborn (11) breaks up a pass during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 3 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Jack Floyd (7) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 4 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills running back Carson Purdy (15) fights for yards during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 5 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd (HC) speaks to players after the game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 6 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills wide receiver Cole Holley (26) after the game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 7 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LaMaster (9) scrambles during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 8 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville students at the start of the fourth quarter during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 9 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills running back Noah Boylan (2) finds room to run in a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 10 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville linebacker Antonio Wynn (14) makes a stop of Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 11 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills running back Carson Purdy (15) is awarded a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 12 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Copeland Styles (61) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 13 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville running back CJ Davis (11) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 14 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills band performs at halftime during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 15 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills band performs at halftime during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 16 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville running back Deuce Alston (2) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 17 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd (HC) leads the team to the field before the game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 18 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Jack Floyd (7) finds room to run during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 19 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Josh Arendall (93) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 20 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Dylan Cope (1) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 21 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) hands off to Vestavia Hills running back Carson Purdy (15) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 22 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt Trussville cheerleaders cheer with Trussville Youth Cheer prior to game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 23 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia lineman warmup prior to game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 24 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills running back Carson Purdy (15) runs during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 25 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills cheerleaders before a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 26 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Trussville Youth Cheer prior to a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 27 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Tailgaters get ready to cheer prior to a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 28 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Tailgaters get ready to cheer prior to a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 29 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 30 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville cheerleaders lead the team on the field before the game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 31 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Dylan Cope (1) gains yards during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 32 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) follows his blockers during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 33 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville linebacker Parker Floyd (0) is walked off the field after being injured during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 34 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville students cheer during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 35 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills Dance Auxiliary performs at halftime during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 36 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt Dance Auxiliary performs at halftime during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 37 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) looks to hand off the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 38 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) fights for extra yards in a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 39 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Jack Floyd (7) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 40 of 40 Expand Shawn Bowles Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans (HC) speaks to players after the loss to Hewitt-Trussville vs Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles Prev Next

TRUSSVILLE – Deuce Alston found a hole and ran through it.

He kept on running, and no one could catch him. No one could even touch him, as he bolted 73 yards to the end zone.

Alston’s touchdown run late in the third quarter broke the tie and proved to be the pivotal play in Hewitt-Trussville High School’s 28-14 win over visiting Vestavia Hills on Friday in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener for both squads.

When Alston found his crease and saw nothing but clear turf ahead, he had one thing on his mind.

“Touchdown, touchdown, touchdown,” he said to himself.

Alston’s 73-yard run was the highlight of a dominant physical performance from the Huskies, which improved to 3-0 overall with the win. Alston carried the ball 21 times and piled up 184 yards, scoring twice.

Once the dust settled, Hewitt-Trussville ran for 392 yards against a Vestavia defense that had allowed 21 total points over its first two games.

“We work really hard, day and night. It’s a beautiful thing,” Alston said of his offensive unit. “We’re really close, like a brotherhood. Most of these guys I’ve grown up playing with.”

After each team scored a touchdown in the first half to make it 7-7 at the half, the teams exchanged proverbial punches in the third quarter. Alston capped off a 12-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown to give his Huskies a 14-7 edge.

Vestavia Hills (2-1) came right back, running the ball six straight times and scoring on Carson Purdy’s 6-yard rush to tie it at 14-14.

On the second play of the Huskies’ ensuing drive, the Deuce broke loose.

“The long run with Deuce was a huge play, because we had to respond to their response,” Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd said.

“We did exactly what we had to do: get to the fourth quarter within a score or tied. I couldn’t be prouder of our effort, but this is life in our region. We lost a good bit tonight [players due to injury] and we’ve got to figure out a way to not let one loss turn into two,” Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said.

The night was a special one for the Floyd family. With starting quarterback Zach Benedict out for at least a few weeks due to injury, freshman Jack Floyd and senior Parker Floyd (both sons of the head coach) split time at quarterback.

And each played extremely well.

Parker Floyd led much of the Huskies’ first scoring drive, a 16-play march that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jack Floyd to James Kelly.

Jack Floyd took many of the snaps from there, allowing Parker Floyd to spend most of his energy on the defensive side of the ball. Jack rushed 18 times for 93 yards, including the final score of the game on a 13-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. He completed 7-of-8 passes for 85 yards.

Parker finished the night with 11 tackles, only outdone by teammates Woogie Crawford, who finished with 12 tackles and four for loss.

Dylan Cope led the Hewitt receivers with four catches for 59 yards.

Charlie Taaffe completed 11-of-18 passes for the Rebels for 139 yards, and rushed for 43 yards. Purdy was the team’s leading rusher, finishing with 54 yards and scoring both touchdowns. Luke Stubbs caught six passes for 67 yards. Zachary Laws had a key 40-yard catch in the game as well.

“They’re explosive,” Josh Floyd said of Vestavia’s offensive. “Quarterback is a problem. Charlie Taaffe is a ballplayer, give him credit. He was really good. There were plays where we’ve got it stopped and he makes a guy miss.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Hewitt’s Ethan Ridley came away with an interception early in the second quarter. Vestavia’s Grayer Manown was one of four Rebels in double digits for tackles, leading all tacklers with 20 on the night. Parker Simpson and Paxton Ussery each had 12 tackles, with Owen Wilbanks adding 11.

Vestavia Hills returns home next week to continue region play against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. Hewitt-Trussville travels to Hoover for another crucial game.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.