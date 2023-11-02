Rebels pitch 3rd straight shutout

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) throws a short pass during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) runs the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) throws the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) is tackled at the end of a run during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Helena kicker Austin Lewis' (92) punt is blocked by Vestavia Hills cornerback Jack Mayhall (39) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills students lead their team onto the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans run warm-ups before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills cornerback Kohen Nelson (15) breaks up a pass to Helena wide receiver Nathan Jones (14) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Players shake hands after a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills defensive end Jordan Ross (5) and safety Bo Shea (12) help bring down a Husky during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills kicker Owen Simpson (96) kicks the extra point during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) fakes the hand-off to running back Brendan Marshall (32) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans congratulates his team after their win against the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills defensive end Jordan Ross (5) chases down Helena quarterback Carson Acker (9) behind the line of scrimmage during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) passes the ball downfield during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia football players look to the sideline for a play during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) throws the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills running back William Tonsmeire (1) is brought down by Helena defensive back Desmon James (1) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills marching band entertains the crowd during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Monte Hedgemon (99) sacks Helena quarterback Carson Acker (9) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills kicker Owen Simpson (96) kicks the extra point during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills marching band entertains the crowd during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (19) tries to gain a few yards during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills marching band entertains the crowd during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills half back Caden Taylor (23) makes a one-handed reception during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Helena marching band entertains the crowd during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills linebacker Jacob Watson (42) and defensive end Jordan Ross (5) sack Helena quarterback Carson Acker (9) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills football captains approach center field for the coin toss before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) finds a receiver down field during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Helena marching band entertains the crowd during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills marching band entertains the crowd during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills half back Caden Taylor (23) runs the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Helena running back Dom Santiago (23) braces for a tackle by Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Aarya John (49) during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills football players pause during the 4th quarter "Lowering of the colors" during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills players celebrate in the endzone after a touchdown during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. The Vestavia Hills marching band cheers with the crowd during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Helena Huskies on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS – The Vestavia Hills High School football team showed Thursday night that while Helena may be a contender in Class 6A, the 7A level is a different beast.

The Rebels (8-2) cruised to their third straight shutout with a 44-0 win over the Huskies.

“Helena is a quality opponent, and they had a couple guys out, but this is a step-up in competition,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans. “They haven’t played anybody like us and that showed up tonight.”

Helena (8-2) threatened to score early after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff of the game. An errant snap on fourth-and-4 at the home 13-yard line stopped the drive.

The Rebels responded with an 11-play drive, finished by John Paul Head on a 5-yard quarterback keeper.

Helena followed with Jordan Washington rattling off back-to-back first down runs and Carson Acker connecting with Nathan Jones to put the Huskies in field goal range. The Rebels’ Jack Mayhall leaped at the line to block the kick and maintain the shutout.

Head connected with Chase Webb five plays later for a 52-yard scoring strike to extend the lead to 14-0 before the end of the opening frame.

The Huskies once again reached the red zone but failed to score, as the final two passes of the drive fell incomplete, largely due to pressure by University of Tennessee commit Jordan Ross.

The Rebels tacked on two more scores before the half closed. Owen Simpson nailed a 35-yard field goal and Caden Taylor finished a drive with a 5-yard plunge into the end zone for a 24-0 lead at half.

The second half went even better for the hosts as the Rebels’ defense held the Huskies’ offense to 67 yards, even while playing backups much of the time.

Head scored his final touchdown on Vestavia Hills’ first drive of the third quarter. Running back Carson Purdy scored near the end of the quarter. Charlie Taaffe played the majority of the second half at quarterback and ripped off an electric 78-yard run in the final quarter to push it to the final score of 44-0.

Head finished the night 5-of-9 passing with 100 yards through the air and added 91 yards rushing on 11 carries with three total touchdowns.

Taaffe paced all in rushing with his fourth quarter display. The freshman signal caller had 95 yards on four rushes.

William Tonsmeire ran for 93 yards, as the Rebels finished with 357 rushing yards.

The Rebels outgained the Huskies by over 200 yards on the night with a 471-207 advantage.

Vestavia Hills has now won all four meetings in program history.

“I was proud of our guys for coming out here and playing clean and physical,” added Evans. “We took a beating [versus Hewitt-Trussville] and had to self-evaluate and that starts with me. We have practiced better the last few weeks and that has translated to good performances. We will have to play clean and physical to advance next week.”

Vestavia Hills travels to Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, while Helena hosts Wetumpka in the opening round of the 6A playoffs.

Click here to view all of our high school football photos.