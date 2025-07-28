Vestavia Hills girls fall 2025 softball registration open through Aug. 17

× Expand Photos from Vestavia Hills Softball Association Facebook page Registration for the Vestavia Hills fall girls softball leagues is open through Aug. 17, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills Girls Softball Association is registering girls for its fall softball season through Sunday, Aug. 17.

The fall recreational season is designed to be a learning environment for girls in the 6-and-under, 8-and-under, 10-and-under and 13-and-under age groups.

Practices likely will begin on Aug. 25, and opening day is Sept. 14. Games are on Sunday afternoons, except some makeup games at other parks could be held on other days. The 6U division practices and plays at Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park fields, and the 8U, 10U and 13U divisions practice and play at Liberty Park but also travel locally to compete against other teams in the area.

The cost is $115 per player, with a $10 discount for siblings. Register here.

The softball association also has a competitive play league that requires tryouts. Teams in that league participate in two to three weekend tournaments on top of regular season games.

For more information about either the recreational or competitive league, email VHGSoftball@gmail.com or call Bevia Robinson at 205-978-0177.