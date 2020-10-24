Rebels blast Gadsden City, win Anderson's final region game

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. TCHS vs VHHS football Vestavia Hills quarterback Braden Glenn (10) looks to throw a pass during a game between Vestavia Hills at Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. The Rebels defeated the Wildcats 17-10. Photo by Erin Nelson.

GADSDEN -- The Vestavia Hills High School football team left no doubt in head coach Buddy Anderson's final Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

With Anderson set to retire after this season, the Rebels played their final region contest of the year and of his career on Friday night. They dominated to the tune of a 45-7 victory over Gadsden City at Titan Stadium.

After a first quarter which saw the two teams exchange touchdowns — Bryant Agee scored on a 5-yard run and Gadsden City responded with a long touchdown — the floodgates opened up for the Rebels in the second quarter.

Agee scored his second touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run to put the Rebels ahead for good. Then Braden Glenn connected on a pair of touchdown passes to send Vestavia into the locker room with a 28-7 lead. Glenn hit Charlie Hughes for an 18-yard score near the midway point of the quarter and struck again with a 36-yard pass to Cole Turner in the final minute of the frame.

In the second half, Taiyo Crawford and Pierce Hanna each notched rushing touchdowns, sandwiched around a 43-yard field goal off the foot of Matthew McMeans.

Glenn had an impressive 239 passing yards on the night, completing 10-of-20 throws. His favorite target was Turner, who snagged four passes for 109 yards. Hughes caught three passes for 64 yards.

Landon Neese led the Rebels' rushing attack, carrying the ball 10 times for 84 yards. Hanna had 37 yards and Brayden Duke tallied 30 yards.

Camren Lyaka, Max Neuroth, Will Cox and Joseph Sullivan each registered four tackles for Vestavia.

Next week, Vestavia Hills will play the final game of its season and Anderson's career, as the Rebels host Shades Valley.