Rebels cruise past County

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Sports

Vestavia Hills High School's football team answered an early Tuscaloosa County score with 52 unanswered points, routing the Wildcats 52-7 on Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Tuscaloosa County struck first, hitting an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game to lead 7-0.

Vestavia answered immediately on its own opening play, with Charlie Taaffe connecting with Luke Stubbs on a 93-yard touchdown off a quick pitch, and the two-point conversion made it 8-7.

After a Tuscaloosa County punt, Taaffe hit Price LaMaster for a 42-yard gain to set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Noah Boylan, making it 15-7. Jaden Kopwe recorded a sack, and Carter Stagner capped the first-quarter scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 22-7.

Vestavia kept rolling in the second quarter. Will Bochnak intercepted a pass, and Taaffe found LaMaster again for a 17-yard touchdown to make it 29-7. Taaffe then hit Davis Kopwe for 30 yards to set up a 13-yard touchdown run from Foxx Neely, pushing the lead to 36-7, and Bochnak added a 46-yard punt return touchdown to make it 43-7 before halftime.

Vestavia's backups kept the scoring going in the third quarter, with a 38-yard touchdown pass making it 50-7, and a safety on a tackle by Beau Dillon and Morgan Butler closed out the scoring at 52-7.

Vestavia Hills improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 3, and travels to Hoover next week. Tuscaloosa County fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the region, and heads to Spain Park.