Rebels cruise past County

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's CJ Davis (11) is taken down by Vestavia Hill's Morgan Butler (97) during a game between Vestavia and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School's football team answered an early Tuscaloosa County score with 52 unanswered points, routing the Wildcats 52-7 on Friday night in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Tuscaloosa County struck first, hitting an 80-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game to lead 7-0.

Vestavia answered immediately on its own opening play, with Charlie Taaffe connecting with Luke Stubbs on a 93-yard touchdown off a quick pitch, and the two-point conversion made it 8-7.

After a Tuscaloosa County punt, Taaffe hit Price LaMaster for a 42-yard gain to set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Noah Boylan, making it 15-7. Jaden Kopwe recorded a sack, and Carter Stagner capped the first-quarter scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 22-7.

Vestavia kept rolling in the second quarter. Will Bochnak intercepted a pass, and Taaffe found LaMaster again for a 17-yard touchdown to make it 29-7. Taaffe then hit Davis Kopwe for 30 yards to set up a 13-yard touchdown run from Foxx Neely, pushing the lead to 36-7, and Bochnak added a 46-yard punt return touchdown to make it 43-7 before halftime.

Vestavia's backups kept the scoring going in the third quarter, with a 38-yard touchdown pass making it 50-7, and a safety on a tackle by Beau Dillon and Morgan Butler closed out the scoring at 52-7.

Vestavia Hills improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 3, and travels to Hoover next week. Tuscaloosa County fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the region, and heads to Spain Park.