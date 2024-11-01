Battled-tested Rebels knock off Clay-Chalkville

× 1 of 28 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills offensive lineman JD Livingston (74) lifts halfback Bruce Littleton (22) after his touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 28 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) looks for a receiver during a game between Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 28 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Caleb Boylan (53) prepares to snap the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Clay-Chalkville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. VESTAVIA HILLS – Vestavia Hills has made it through one of the toughest schedules ever assembled at 5-5.

The Rebels knocked off Class 6A No. 5 Clay-Chalkville 28-14 on Friday at Thompson Reynolds Stadium to finish the regular season with a .500 record. Seven of the Rebels’ 10 opponents finished above .500, with five of them making the state playoffs.

“That’s just who we are,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans. “That’s my mindset. I really do believe you attempt to do great things in life, and you get hardened to doing hard things over time. We’re a hardened team ready to go in the playoffs.”

Vestavia Hills took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Charlie Taaffe’s 2-yard run in the first quarter and never relinquished that lead. Early in the second quarter, senior Bruce Littleton’s 25-yard touchdown run put the Rebels on top 14-0. Clay-Chalkville (8-2) responded with a 14-play, 64-yard drive – all rushing plays – that was capped by Aaron Osley’s 2-yard touchdown.

Taaffe found Littleton for a 33-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to go up 21-7 and connected with him again for a 34-yard score a drive later to push that advantage to 28-7. The Cougars scored on the ensuing drive when Joshua Woods found the end zone on a 25-yard run.

For Vestavia Hills, Taaffe finished an efficient 16-of-22 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 13 times for 85 yards and a score. Littleton rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He was the Rebels’ leading receiver with six catches for 105 yards and two scores. Luke Stubbs was also significant in the passing game, grabbing seven passes for 99 yards. Noah Boylan rushed eight times for 44 yards.

For Clay-Chalkville, quarterback Aaron Frye was 17-of-26 for 151 yards. Osley had a good night running the ball, finishing with 107 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Woods rushed five times for 55 yards and a score. Marlon Compton led the receivers with four catches for 68 yards, just ahead of Jacari Johnson, who had 66 yards on five catches.

Clay-Chalkville has lost two of its last three games and scored only 24 combined points in those losses.

“Not very physical and we were disconnected,” said Clay-Chalkville head coach Stuart Floyd. “We’re not very good right now, I’ll be honest with you. Had trouble stopping the run, big plays. We get the ball in the red zone offense, and we self-inflict ourselves. Self-implode with penalties. It’s the same thing every week. We’ve beat a couple good teams, but I’d say the back half of the season any quality team we’ve struggled against. We have zero leadership. It is what it is.”

The Cougars will begin the Class 6A playoffs at home next week against Gadsden City (6-3).

“We coaches can only want it so much for them,” Floyd said. “At some point they’ve got to want it. The execution has got to come into play. There were plays to be made tonight, and we’re not making plays. Just got to play better. I’m not a heart surgeon. I can’t give them a heart. If they don’t want to do it, don’t do it.”

Vestavia Hills will make the long trip south to play Mary Montgomery (9-1) in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Mary Montgomery’s only loss came Aug. 23 in a 17-14 overtime game against Pace (Fla.).

“Our kids know we’re battle-tested and have played the best this state has to offer and we’ll be very comfortable next week going into that environment,” Evans said.

