Rebels end season with loss at Central

PHENIX CITY – Things needed to go well for the Vestavia Hills High School football team to have a chance on Friday night.

Things did not go well.

Central-Phenix City scored a defensive touchdown on the second play of the game, scored the first time its offense touched the ball and ran away with a 41-21 win over the Rebels in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

The loss ends Vestavia’s season in the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year. Central advances and will host Hoover next Friday in the 7A semifinals.

“The crazy things is, the four most athletic teams on our schedule, we’ve given up defensive touchdowns and they’ve kind of shaken out the same,” Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said following the game.

Tristan Lyles broke through the Vestavia line and stuck an arm out to snag a routine swing pass. His catch was impressive, as was his 40-yard sprint to the opposite end zone.

After a quick Vestavia punt, Central needed just four plays to score again, as Andrew Alford threw the first of three touchdown passes on the night. He hit Jayshaun Woodhouse on a swing pass, and Woodhouse bolted 41 yards to make it 14-0 less than four minutes into the game.

The Rebels never really recovered. Bruce Littleton scored on a 17-yard pass from Charlie Taaffe to cut the deficit to 14-7 late in the first quarter, but the Red Devils opened their lead to 24-7 at halftime.

It was 34-7 at the end of three quarters, before the Rebels scored twice in the fourth. Littleton punched it in on a 4-yard run and quarterback Charlie Taaffe scored on an 11-yard run in the game’s final minute.

Taaffe completed 15-of-22 passes for 130 yards on the night, and was held to just 19 rushing yards. Littleton was the Rebels’ leading rusher, with 47 yards on seven carries. He was also the top receiver, catching six passes for 69 yards.

Carson Mann caught five balls for 30 yards.

Spence Hanna led the Vestavia defense with eight tackles. Owen Wilbanks notched seven tackles and Jacob Watson finished with six, unofficially.

Central’s offensive numbers were impressive. Alford threw for 340 yards on 21-of-31 passing. Tristan Williams carried the ball 18 times for 70 yards and a score. Daylyn Upshaw was the top receiver, catching six passes for 134 yards and a score. Mychal Bass and Woodhouse had touchdown catches as well.

Vestavia Hills ended the season with a better team than its 6-6 record indicated. The Rebels faced a gauntlet of a schedule, playing Auburn, Carver-Montgomery and Clay-Chalkville in addition to the highly competitive Region 3, which features a pair of semifinal teams in Hoover and Thompson.

“This is three years where we’re a top eight team in the state and somehow, some way, we’ve got to take the next hurdle and beat an elite team in the playoffs. There’s no easy solution,” Evans said.

While that schedule certainly yielded benefits for the Rebels throughout the year, they were perhaps a little too worn down and banged up to be at their best at the end.

“You try to do hard stuff,” Evans said. “Life is tough. Everybody can attest to that. There’s no greater sport in the world than football to teach the lessons of life.”

This year’s senior class is the first to make the playoffs three straight years in over a decade. The Rebels made the playoffs every year from 2006 through 2013 before making it just twice in the eight years that followed.

“It was the wildest year I’ve ever been a part of with the injuries and ups and downs. I’m proud of the seniors,” Evans said.

