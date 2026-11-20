× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills players take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, AL. Photo by David Leong.

VESTAVIA HILLS -- The Vestavia Hills High School football team erased a 14-point first half deficit, took its first lead midway through the third quarter and put itself in position to pull off a remarkable comeback Friday night.

But the Rebels fell three points short to perennial power Central-Phenix City, as the Red Devils held off Vestavia's final push for a 27-24 victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals, bringing the Rebels' season to an end at 9-3.

“We just went blow-for-blow with one of the top two teams in Alabama the last three years,” Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said following the game. “I could not be prouder of our fans, community, players and staff. It hurts, we had our opportunities, but you tip your hat. They beat us fair and square and that’s life. I think people will appreciate this season a few years down the road.”

Central (11-1) built its early advantage behind a pair of explosive plays from running back Jayshaun Woodhouse.

The Red Devils struck first in the second quarter after quarterback Bobby Coleman found Braylen Averett for a 30-yard gain on fourth-and-10. Woodhouse punched it into the end zone on the following play to give Central a 7-0 lead.

Following a quick three-and-out by the Rebels, Woodhouse broke loose for a 91-yard touchdown run, slipping through several tackles before outracing the defense down the field to make it 14-0.

Vestavia answered with a lengthy drive of its own, converting two critical third downs, including a third-and-22 completion from Charlie Taaffe to Luke Stubbs. Facing fourth-and-3 from the Central 15-yard line, Taaffe kept the ball, found a seam and dove across the goal line to cut the deficit to 14-7.

The Rebels carried that momentum into the second half.

Vestavia opened the third quarter with a surprise onside kick and recovered the ball at the Central 45-yard line. The Rebels immediately made it count, as Taaffe ripped off a 43-yard run to set up Noah Boylan's 2-yard touchdown plunge.

After forcing a quick three-and-out, Vestavia put together another scoring drive, capped by Sloan Morgan's 41-yard field goal to give the Rebels their first lead at 17-14.

But Woodhouse quickly reclaimed it.

The Central running back broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run, his second scoring carry of at least 70 yards, putting the Red Devils back in front 21-17 with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Vestavia had an opportunity to respond with another scoring drive, but a 30-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left with 35 seconds remaining in the period.

That missed opportunity proved costly as the fourth quarter unfolded.

The Rebels later crossed midfield before a delayed Central blitz resulted in a significant sack of Taaffe, forcing a punt that pinned the Red Devils at their own 5-yard line with 6:50 remaining.

However, Central quickly flipped the field. Coleman connected with Averett for a 49-yard completion on third-and-5, setting up the Red Devils inside the Vestavia 10-yard line.

Coleman then found Mychal Bass on a 7-yard fade for a touchdown, extending Central's lead to 27-17 with 2:45 remaining.

Vestavia moved the ball downfield quickly in response. Taaffe connected with Stubbs for a 16-yard touchdown with 2:05 left, trimming the deficit to 27-24. The Rebels failed to recover the ensuing onside kick but forced a three-and-out to get the ball back with a chance to tie or win.

Starting at their own 28-yard line with 44.2 seconds remaining and no timeouts, the Rebels couldn't generate enough offense on their final possession, completing the first pass for a miniscule gain, spiking the ball to stop the clock and then the final two passes sailing incomplete.

“They had a talent advantage, that was obvious,” said Evans. “But we go right at folks and don’t back down from anybody. We proved that tonight.”

Taaffe completed 18 of 34 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown while adding 103 rushing yards and another score on 23 carries.

Stubbs led the Rebels with 10 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. Boylan added 57 yards and a score on 16 carries.

For Central, Woodhouse finished with 247 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Coleman completed 14 of 21 passes for 175 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Averett caught six passes for 126 yards.

Central moves on to host Thompson next Friday night.