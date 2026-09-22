Vestavia Hills celebrates new flag football locker room

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelley Gardner

The Vestavia Hills High School flag football team has a new locker room to call its own this season.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to celebrate the opening, which is believed to be the first dedicated flag football locker room in the state of Alabama.

The addition comes as the program has grown into one of the state's top teams. Vestavia Hills reached back-to-back Class 6A-7A state championship games in 2024 and 2025, falling both times to Central-Phenix City, which has won three straight state titles since the AHSAA sanctioned flag football. The Rebels carried a 27-game winning streak into last season's title game and have lost only a handful of games total over the past three seasons.

The new space is meant to give players a place to build relationships with teammates as the program continues to grow.

The Rebels' varsity roster will occupy the locker room this fall as the team looks to return to the state championship game for a third straight year.

Shelley Gardner contributed to this report.