Vestavia Hills celebrates its 2025 youth flag football champions

The Hoover Parks and Leisure Services Department recently announced the 2025 champions of its youth flag football leagues.
Here are the winning teams and their coaches:
- 7U Gold Champions: Eagles – Coach Chris Brewer
- 7U Silver Champions: Dolphins – Coach Timothy Cox
- 8U Gold Champions: Saints – Coach Matt Charles
- 8U Silver Champions: Cowboys – Coach John Bottcher
- 9U Gold Champions: Dolphins – Coach Chris Vines
- 9U Silver Champions: 49ers – Coach Bruce Freeman
- 10U Champions: Eagles – Coach Chris Brewer
- 11U–12U Champions: Lions – Coach Brent Buck