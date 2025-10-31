Rebels wrap up regular season with dominant win

× 1 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Grayson Harper (#8) holds off Sal Barranco (#22) at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 2 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Majorettes pregame at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 3 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Rush Harper (#24) and Daniel Richardson (#18) make the tackle at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 4 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Sloan Morgan (#20) makes the point after kick at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 5 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Charlie Taaffe (#11) and Pearson Tucker (#54) celebrate Taaffe's TD at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 6 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Rush Harper (#24) made the tackle at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 7 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Matthew Pattillo (#25) tackles Elijah Nunnelly (#17) at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 8 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Charlie Taaffe (#11) makes the pass at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 9 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Luke Stubbs (#14) makes the catch for a touchdown at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 10 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Price LaMaster (#9) makes the pass at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 11 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Majorttes perform at halftime at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 12 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills William Hurt (#60) makes the stop at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 13 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Will Gwathney (#75) makes the stop at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 14 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Major Weaver (#1) runs the ball at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 15 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Carson Creel (#37) tackles a Catholic receiver at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 16 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Maddox Vickers (#29 brings down Kaiden Johnson (#26) at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 17 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Matthew Hilsmier (#90) holds off a Catholic lineman at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 18 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Morgan Butler (#97) stops a Catholic running back at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 19 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Preston Deal (#1) pushes through multiple defenders at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 20 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Haines Bridges (#56) stops Zaylan Jackson-ligon (#8) at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 21 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Caleb Boylan (#53) holds off Cameron Chappelle (#0) at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 22 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Noah Boylan (#2) runs it up the middle at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 23 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Carson Purdy (#15) runs the ball at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 24 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Haines Bridges (#56) and Lawson Manown (#0) tackle the receiver at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 25 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Rebels stop the Catholic Offense at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 26 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Owen Wilbanks (#3) stops Jerodney Hinkle (#57) at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 27 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Rush Harper (#24) and Owen Wilbanks (#3) take down running back Zaylan Jackson-ligon (#8) at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 28 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills captains take the field (Honorary Captain Jeff Downes, Honorary Captain Dow Handey, #19 Baker Stewart, #36 David Hahn, #28 Liam Boryczka, #90 Matthew Hilsmier) at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 29 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills cheerleaders pregame at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 30 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills lettermen pregame at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 31 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Rebels pregame at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 32 of 32 Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Coach Robert Evans celebrates with the team after a win at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS — The Vestavia Hills High School football team rolled past the Catholic-Montgomery on Thursday night, 40-13, to cap off the regular season at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

“I like staying in routine late in the year,” Vestavia Hills head Robert Evans said following the game. “This is the fourth year in a row we have played in Week 10, and we have gone on the road in three previous years and played well in Week 1 of the playoffs.”

The Rebels controlled this one from the start, scoring on their first three drives of the game. They opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run from Carson Purdy to cap an 11-play, 58-yard drive.

Quarterback Charlie Taaffe called his own number on a 29-yard touchdown run, then the Rebels converted the two-point attempt on a Price LaMaster run, stretching the lead to 15-0.

Taaffe then took the top off the defense, airing it out to Luke Stubbs for a 34-yard touchdown pass to put the Rebels up 22-0 early in the second quarter.

Catholic answered midway through the quarter when CJ Sankey found Michael Sheffield on a 29-yard touchdown pass, making it 22-6.

Taaffe and Stubbs connected again on the next scoring play, this time for 59 yards. Vestavia again attempted a two-point conversion, and LaMaster ran it in, giving the Rebels a 30-6 lead at halftime.

Taaffe finished the night 9-of-16 passing for 173 yards and three total touchdowns.

Stubbs pulled in his third touchdown of the game early in the third quarter, this time from LaMaster on a 35-yard strike, pushing the lead to 37-6.

Stubbs finished with eight receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

The Knights added a late score in the fourth on a Sankey pass to Bryan Rue for a 15-yard touchdown.

Vestavia capped the night with a 21-yard field goal from Sloan Morgan.

The Rebels (8-2) will open the first round of the Class 7A playoffs next Friday on the road against Auburn — a team they defeated 42-14 in Week 2 of the season.

Catholic (6-4) will host Citronelle in the first round of the 5A playoffs next Friday night.

×

\Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.