Vestavia Hills Civic Center changes hours for pickleball

× Expand Adobe stock photo Two Pickleball paddles and basket of balls on a court.

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center has changed its pickleball hours in conjunction with the start of volleyball season.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 19, the new pickleball hours changed to 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday. There no longer will be Tuesday night or Saturday morning pickleball availability at the Civic Center.

However, pickleball courts at Wald Park can be used on a first-come, first-served basis. Pickleball memberships at Wald Park are available here for a bi-annual fee of $50. With a membership, individuals can reserve space a Wald Park court (except courts 1 and 2) for up to 90 minutes daily, and up to 2 times per week.