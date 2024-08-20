Vestavia Hills Civic Center changes hours for pickleball

by

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center has changed its pickleball hours in conjunction with the start of volleyball season.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 19, the new pickleball hours changed to 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday. There no longer will be Tuesday night or Saturday morning pickleball availability at the Civic Center.

However, pickleball courts at Wald Park can be used on a first-come, first-served basis. Pickleball memberships at Wald Park are available here for a bi-annual fee of $50. With a membership, individuals can reserve space a Wald Park court (except courts 1 and 2) for up to 90 minutes daily, and up to 2 times per week.