Vestavia Hills bass fishing team makes history, wins state and season titles

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anderson Thrower

The Vestavia Hills High School Bass Fishing Team made program history this past weekend at Pickwick Lake in Florence, capturing both the ASABFA State Tournament Team Championship and the ASABFA Team of the Year title for the season.

Competing against many of Alabama’s top high school fishing programs, Vestavia finished atop the standings after a season marked by strong performances and consistency throughout the roster.

Leading the way at the state tournament were teammates Wade Spooner and Anderson Thrower, who won the overall state championship out of 208 boats with a two-day total of 27.76 pounds.

After sitting in fourth place following Day 1 with 11.82 pounds, the duo surged on the second day with a 15.94-pound haul to secure the victory. Two fish weighing approximately 5.5 pounds each proved critical in the win and ranked among the largest catches of the tournament.

Vestavia also claimed the tournament runner-up finish as teammates John Paul Nelson and Miller Goggans placed second overall with 24.68 pounds.

The strong finishes helped secure the overall team championship for Vestavia Hills while also clinching the season-long Team of the Year honor.

Both Vestavia teams qualified for the Bassmaster Strike King High School National Championship, which will be held in July at Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee.

Program leaders credited the accomplishment to the continued growth of the Vestavia Hills bass fishing program at both the junior and high school levels, along with support from coaches, boat captains, parents and sponsors.

The success extended beyond the varsity level as the Vestavia Hills Junior Bass Fishing Team also earned its own Team of the Year title this season.