Lady Rebels fall in elite eight

× 1 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Anna Wood (33) smiles with her teammates before a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 2 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Sarah Ashlee Parker (10) looks to make a pass during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 3 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Emma Smith (3), Mackenzie Culpepper (4) and Avery Masdon (14) go for a rebound during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 4 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills High School fans cheer during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 5 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Avery Masdon (14) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 6 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Haley Russell (25) brings hte ball down court during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 7 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Haley Russell (25) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 8 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Haley Russell (25) and Anna Towry (2) go for a rebound during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 9 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Katie Flannery (22) looks for an open teammate during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 10 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Avery Masdon (14) drives the ball down court during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 11 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Josie Edwards (34) and Haley Russell (25) watch a foul shot during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 12 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Haley Russell (25) dribbles during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 13 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills fans cheer during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 14 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Emma Smith (3) dribbles while Camille Chase (24) plays defense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 15 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Alsion Stubbs (21) goes for a basket while Katie Flannery (22) attempts to block during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 16 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Sarah Ashlee Parker (10) looks to make a pass while Alsion Stubbs (21) plays defense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 17 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Alison Stubbs (21) dribbles during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 18 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Anna Towry (2) brings the ball down court while Mackenzie Culpepper (4) follows closely during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 19 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mackenzie Culpepper (4) attempts to block a basket by Anna Towry (2) during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 20 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Alison Stubbs (21) goes for a basket while Sarah Ashlee Parker (10) blocks during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 21 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park celebrates their 42-37 win over Vestavia Hills after a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 22 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Emma Smith (3) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 23 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Alison Stubbs (21) brings the ball down court while Avery Masdon (14) plays defense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 24 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Mackenzie Culpepper (4) looks for an open teammate during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 25 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ally Smith (10) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 26 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Emma SMith (3) goes for a basket while Camille Chase (24) attempts to block during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 27 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Anna Wood (33) passes the ball during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 28 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Alison Stubbs (21) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 29 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Josie Edwards (34) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 30 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Emma Smith (3) reaches for a rebound during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 31 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Hills coach John David Smelser cheers after a play during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 32 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Sarah Ashlee Parker (10) drives to the basket while Josie Edwards (34) plasy defense during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 33 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Avery Masdon (14) grabs a rebound during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 34 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Alison Stubbs (21) moves to block Sarah Ashlee Parker (10) during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 35 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Avery Masdon (14) goes for a basket during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 36 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park coach Mike Chase calls out a play during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. × 37 of 37 Expand Sarah Finnegan Sarah Ashlee Parker (10) looks for a pass during a Class 7A Northwest Regional final game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. Prev Next

HANCEVILLE — It was only a matter of time before Sarah Ashlee Barker found her rhythm.

After being held to four points through two quarters, the Spain Park High School senior scored 21 in the second half to lead the Lady Jags to a 42-37 victory over Vestavia Hills in Tuesday’s Class 7A Northwest Regional final at Tom Drake Coliseum.

With the win, Spain Park (30-4) advances to its third state semifinal in the past four years.

“We had to really scratch and claw to get points,” Spain Park head coach Mike Chase said. “We normally average about 58 to 60 points a game. When you only get 42, those possessions become a lot tighter.”

Barker shot 1-of-8 from the field in the first half but finished the game 7-of-18 for 25 points. She went 10-of-12 from the free-throw line while recording six rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

She was named regional tournament MVP.

“My mom’s always told me, ‘just keep shooting and they’ll fall,’ and that’s what I did,” Barker said.

Barker helped the Lady Jags to a state championship in 2018 but came up short last season. Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville in last year’s regional final on the same court where it prevailed Tuesday.

Vestavia Hills (23-11) tried its best to force a similar outcome. The Lady Rebels, under the direction of first-year head coach John David Smelser, led 22-19 at the half after Carley Smith drilled a 3-pointer before the break.

Although Smelser’s team lost to Spain Park three times earlier in the season, the game was tied 29-29 through three quarters, and he thought the Lady Rebels had a chance for an upset.

But Barker then poured in 12 of her team’s 13 points in the final frame.

“She’s going to score. She’s the best player in our state,” Smelser said. “She might be the best player in the Southeast.”

Alison Stubbs led Vestavia Hills with 13 points, while Emma Smith contributed seven. Mackenzie Culpepper had eight and Avery Madson had seven for Spain Park.

The Lady Jags will face McGill-Toolen or Foley in the state semifinals at Legacy Arena in Birmingham next Thursday.