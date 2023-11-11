Rebels run away from Austin in playoff rematch

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) passes the ball down field during a Class 7A first-round playoff game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Austin Black Bears in Decatur, Alabama on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills quarterback John Paul Head (13) is tripped up by Austin defensive back Caleb Caudle (29) during a Class 7A first-round playoff game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Austin Black Bears in Decatur, Alabama on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills defensive end Jordan Ross (5) attempts to block a pass during a Class 7A first-round playoff game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Austin Black Bears in Decatur, Alabama on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. DECATUR – It certainly wasn’t as straightforward as last year’s trip to Decatur for the Vestavia Hills High School football team.

After winning by six touchdowns in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs last fall, Austin made Vestavia earn every bit of the Rebels’ 38-17 victory on Friday night.

“Credit to Coach [Jeremy] Perkins and Austin,” Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said following the game. “They’re the best team in north Alabama and it’s not close.”

Austin entered the game on a six-game winning streak and boasting a defense that yielded slightly over 16 points per game. Vestavia eclipsed that in the first half with 17 points and pulled away with 21 points in the second half to advance to the second round for the second consecutive year.

“We knew we were going to have to fight,” Evans said. “But we made good adjustments on both sides of the ball. Once we got the game in control, we did what we do.”

It took the Rebels awhile to get to that point. William Tonsmeire broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game, but Austin handled the rest of the first quarter, scoring on back-to-back drives to take a 14-7 lead.

Rain picked up in the second quarter and persisted the remainder of the evening, but that didn’t seem to bother the Rebels. John Paul Head hit Keown Richardson for a 23-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14, then Owen Simpson drilled a 49-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare to send Vestavia to the locker room with a 17-14 lead.

Austin hit a big play on the opening play of the third quarter, which led to Hayden Wynn’s game-tying 41-yard field goal. But that was about the end of the positive notes for the Black Bears, who have fallen in the first round in five of the last six seasons.

Vestavia Hills’ offense prides itself on “explosives,” plays that go for big yardage. After failing to hit on several deep passes in the first half, the Rebels started hitting on some in the final two quarters. A 37-yard completion to Richardson led immediately to Head’s 15-yard touchdown run to give the Rebels a 24-17 lead midway through the third quarter.

A big defensive sequence led to Vestavia’s next touchdown. Yates Bannon and Chuck Hammack notched sacks on back-to-back plays, then the Rebels partially blocked a punt on fourth down to set the offense up with a short field. Tonsmeire scored his second of the night on a 14-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Head scored on a 2-yard run to cap off a long, late drive.

Evans was encouraged by what he saw from his team over the final two quarters.

“This is playoff football; cold, rain, sleet, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re designed as a program to get to this time of year and have a chance. We need to clean some things up but we’re going to be a tough out.”

Vestavia Hills will head to Thompson next week, where the Rebels lost to the four-time defending state champions 21-3 over two months ago.

“We’re going to be the underdog and so be it. But we’ll have a chance. We need a good plan and a good week of prep. I look forward to the challenge that will present itself and hopefully we can find ourselves in the fourth quarter and make a few more plays than we have the last few times we’ve played them,” Evans said.

The Rebels outgained Austin 380-337 on Friday night. Head finished a modest 11-of-22 passing for 126 yards and a score, but he also rushed for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Tonsmeire led the team with 130 yards and two scores on 13 carries. Richardson was the top target, snagging eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

For Austin, Judd Bailey and JL Davis struggled to find consistent gains through the air, but running back Gavin Fuqua had a stellar night. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Crayton and ran for a 9-yard score in the first quarter. He finished the night with 116 rushing yards on 24 carries. Kenneth Joshua was the team’s leading receiver, with four catches for 82 yards.

Thompson shut out Florence 42-0 on Thursday in the first round of the playoffs.

“We’re going to have to play really tough to have a chance to beat those guys. I can’t wait to play in that atmosphere and see what happens. It’ll be a wild one,” Evans said.

