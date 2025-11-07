Rebels eliminated by Auburn in playoff shootout

× Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Coach Robert Evans celebrates with the team after a win at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey.

AUBURN – The Vestavia Hills High School football team hung with Auburn for much of the night, but the Tigers pulled away in the second half to secure a 52-41 win Friday in the opening round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

The Rebels came out firing behind senior quarterback Charlie Taaffe, who accounted for more than 350 total yards and three touchdowns. Carson Purdy found the end zone twice on short runs that sandwiched a Taaffe touchdown, as the Rebels built early momentum with a 21-0 opening quarter lead.

But Auburn (9-2) poured on the scoring from there behind quarterback Cason Myers, who delivered a spectacular performance with 431 total yards and five total touchdowns. Myers ran for four scores and threw an 80-yard touchdown strike to Antonio Welch, who finished with 138 yards on six receptions. Running back Jaeden King powered the Tigers’ ground attack with 131 yards and a 21-yard touchdown that helped seal the game late.

After trading scores through three quarters, Auburn’s balance eventually wore Vestavia down. Myers’ 5-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter extended the Tigers’ lead to double digits, and the Rebels couldn’t recover despite a late scoring strike from Taaffe to Price LaMaster.

Taaffe completed 20-of-33 passes for 244 passing yards, adding 107 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Luke Stubbs caught eight passes for 89 yards, while kicker Sloan Morgan converted all five PATs and nailed field goals from 43 and 31 yards.

Auburn advances to the Class 7A quarterfinals and will travel to Daphne, while Vestavia’s strong season ends at 8-3.

