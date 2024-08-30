Rebels fall to 0-2 with 52-17 loss at Auburn

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Austin/Opelika-Auburn News Vestavia Hills' Carson Purdy (15) runs the football in the first half of a high school football game against Auburn in Auburn on Friday, August 30, 2024 × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Austin/Opelika-Auburn News Vestavia Hills' Luke Stubbs (14) looks for a hole in the first half of a high school football game against Auburn in Auburn on Friday, August 30, 2024 × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Austin/Opelika-Auburn News Vestavia Hills' Carson Purdy (15) tackles Auburn's Isaac Benford (4) after an interception in the first half of a high school football game against Auburn in Auburn on Friday, August 30, 2024 × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Austin/Opelika-Auburn News Vestavia Hills' Carson Purdy (15) celebrates a touchdown with Copeland Styles (61) in the first half of a high school football game against Auburn in Auburn on Friday, August 30, 2024 × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Austin/Opelika-Auburn News Vestavia Hills' Layton Osborn (11) tackles Auburn's Jackson Kilgore (11) in the second half of a high school football game against Auburn in Auburn on Friday, August 30, 2024 Prev Next

AUBURN -- A tough 2024 schedule for the Vestavia Hills High School football team has resulted in an even tougher start.

The visiting Rebels had no answer for the Auburn High Tigers offense on Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium as they dropped their second consecutive game, 52-17.

The final score might have gotten out of hand but the Rebels did have their highlights. After falling behind 14-0 to the Tigers, the Rebels got their scoring efforts started with a 98-yard kickoff return from Carson Mann, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 14-7.

The Rebels scored again in the second quarter with a 32-yard pass from Charlie Taaffe to Carson Purdy to bring the score to 24-14.

The Rebels final points of the game in the third quarter with a 34-yard field goal off the foot of Owen Simpson.

The Rebels were led by Carson Purdy with 61 yards on 14 attempts, and Charlie Taaffe led in passing with 114 yards going 9-for-18 passing with one interception. Carson Mann led the team with four receptions for 46 yards.

The Auburn offense came out hot, moving 88 yards on their first drive, and never looked back. As was the case last week in a 41-19 loss to Carver-Montgomery in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic, the Vestavia Hills defense had trouble slowing down their opponent's big-play offensive attack.

Jackson Kilgore led the high-potent Auburn offense with 232 yards passing on 17 completions. He was complimented by a rushing attack led by Omar Mabson that torched the Rebel defense for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge had high praise for the Vestavia Hills program.

“Just a class program,” Etheredge said. “Vestavia’s a class act, you know. We’re just fortunate to get a win.”

It doesn't get any easier for Vestavia Hills next week. The Rebels will begin region play as they host Hewitt-Trussville (2-0) next Friday night at Rebel Stadium, looking for the first win of the young season.

