Rebels rout No. 3 Auburn

VESTAVIA HILLS -- The Vestavia Hills High School football team wasted no time in sending a message Thursday night. Behind a fast start on both sides of the ball, the Rebels built a five-touchdown cushion in the first half and rolled to a 42-14 victory over Auburn in a Class 7A showdown.

“This is a good program win,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans. “You play good teams to get ready for the playoffs, and that’s a playoff team. I couldn’t be prouder of our kids.”

The Rebels (2-0) opened with a commanding 77-yard drive on their first possession. Running back Noah Boylan finished the march with a 2-yard touchdown run that gave Vestavia Hills a quick 7-0 lead with 10:23 remaining in the first quarter.

After forcing a short field on defense, Grayson Harper broke free on a 33-yard run, racing to the end zone to push the advantage to 14-0 with 8:15 left in the opening period.

The Rebels’ defense then made its first of several big plays. Cornerback Parker Simpson read a screen pass and stepped in front for an interception, returning it inside Auburn’s 10-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Charlie Taaffe powered in from 3 yards out to stretch the lead to 21-0, still in the opening frame.

Early in the second quarter, quarterback Price LaMaster connected with Harper on a 46-yard strike downfield. That set up a short touchdown run by Carson Purdy, who found the end zone from 2 yards out to make it 28-0 with 8:36 left in the half. Purdy added another score later in the quarter, slicing through the Auburn defense from close range with 3:27 remaining to give the Rebels a 35-0 advantage.

“We have a bunch of guys that have been told they are not good enough,” added Evans. “There is something to the human psyche when you’re told you're not good enough, you respond. A bunch of our guys are multi-sport athletes, and they compete all year. They are competing, and competing year-round matters.”

Auburn (1-1) finally broke through before the half. Following a trade of turnovers by the two sides, the Tigers gained some momentum when running back Jaylen Huff capped a drive with a 5-yard touchdown run at the 1:34 mark of the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 35-7 at halftime.

That momentum carried into the opening play of the third quarter. Quarterback Cason Myers rolled away from pressure and found receiver Antonio Welch streaking wide open downfield for a 66-yard touchdown. The quick strike pulled the Tigers within 35-14.

The Rebels defense shut down Auburn the remainder of the game, and Taaffe delivered the knockout blow midway through the fourth quarter, weaving left-to-center and through the Tigers for a 22-yard touchdown run with 9:50 showing on the clock. His second score of the night sealed the 42-14 victory.

Taaffe finished the night 11-for-16 for 167 yards passing and 112 rushing yards on 13 carries with the two scores.

“Charlie is a baller,” stated Evans. “Our offense is humming right now early in the season. When you have a quarterback that is playing like ours and can make off-kilter plays, you have a chance.”

Harper paced all players 205 total yards on nine touches along with the touchdown.

Myers threw for 193 yards on 20-for-29 passing with the one score and three interceptions. The Rebels’ defense also added five sacks.

Daniel Richardson and Walker Hogue joined Simpson with the takeaways on the night.

The Rebels avenge their loss from last season against Auburn and improve to 5-1 overall in the series.

Vestavia Hills opens up region play next week with a trip to Hewitt-Trussville.