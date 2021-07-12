Vestavia Hills athletes medal at outdoor track and field tournament

× Expand Submitted Colin Montgomery, John Stephens, Wyatt Raley and Tyler Moore stand with their families after medaling at The Outdoor Nationals in Oregon in late June.

Four Vestavia Hills track and field athletes competed and medaled last week at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in The Outdoor Nationals, presented by the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation.

From June 30 to July 2, high school athletes from around the country competed in the tournament.

Colin Montgomery, John Stephens, Wyatt Raley and Tyler Moore competed in the 4X100 relay race, medaled and broke their own 2021 school record of 42.28 seconds by finishing at 42.19 seconds. The group finished sixth, earning them a spot on the podium, where the top six earn medals.