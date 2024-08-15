Season preview: Expectations still high for reloading Rebels

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Richard Force Spence Hanna. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong Charlie Taaffe (19) × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson William Tonsmeire (1) × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills wide receiver Chase Webb (2) runs the ball during a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans talks to the Rebels following a 34-14 loss to Thompson in a Class 7A second-round playoff game at Thompson High School on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

Since Robert Evans took over at his alma mater two years ago, he has not been shy about his intentions to elevate the Vestavia Hills High School football program to an elite status.

After spending many years as one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the state at Hoover and Mountain Brook, he brought plenty of ideas and determination back to his former team.

The Rebels have posted a combined record of 16-8 over the last two seasons, advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs each year. They’ve posted some big wins and are a tough team to face.

This year’s team will look a little different. Star defensive end Jordan Ross and productive quarterback John Paul Head are among the key players the Rebels have to replace, but the Rebels hope the strength of the program shines through as the season goes on. Vestavia currently has nearly 150 kids in grades 10-12 in the football program.

“If we can just get in [the playoffs] by the end of the year and be healthy, we’ll be a dangerous team in November,” Evans said.

OFFENSE

The Vestavia Hills offense will look a little different than it did the last two years, with dual-threat quarterback John Paul Head having graduated.

Under the leadership of offensive coordinator Josh Franklin, the Rebels have averaged 34 and 33 points per game over the last two seasons. The challenge will be making the pieces fit together again this fall to post similar numbers.

Sophomore Charlie Taaffe is set to take the reins of the Rebels’ offense. Evans doesn’t expect him to run nearly as much as Head did, but he will be utilized in the running game in addition to the passing concepts.

William Tonsmeire will provide Taaffe a veteran to lean on in the backfield, as the senior running back returns following a productive 2023 season. Evans calls Tonsmeire, a University of Southern Miss baseball commit, the fastest player on the team.

Bruce Littleton is also a Southern Miss baseball commit, and he can handle a few different roles on the offense. He can play fullback and tight end, or could even take direct snaps to help get tough yards. Carson Purdy is another name to watch in that role.

Chase Webb, Luke Stubbs and Carson Mann are skilled and speedy receivers expected to lead the way on the outside.

Landon Page, JD Livingston and Caleb Boyle return as starters on the offensive line, as those three make up a strong interior. The battle is on for which guys can step up and earn the job at the tackle spots.

DEFENSE

All eyes centered on slowing down defensive end Jordan Ross in the last few seasons, but Ross has now graduated and moved on to Tennessee.

Linebacker Jacob Watson and safety Spence Hanna have stepped into the role as leaders of the Vestavia Hills defense, which is now led by new coordinator Chad Merrill.

“They’re exactly what you want them to be. They’ve both played a lot of football, and it’s the first time in my tenure here that we’ve had guys coming back that have made calls and checks,” Evans said.

Merrill is a Vestavia Hills native and returns to the coaching staff after a stint at Mountain Brook. Shawn Raney has retired after spending the last two seasons as the Vestavia defensive coordinator.

“He brings a lot of good ideas and good energy into our program,” Evans said of Merrill.

Grayson Bruno is a returning linebacker who has made significant strides. Cross Tonsmeire has moved over from the offensive side of the ball to linebacker.

Along the defensive line and in the secondary, though, there is plenty to be decided in the weeks leading up to the season.

Evans mentioned Yates Bannon, Logan Richter, Rush Harper, Josh Arendall and Monte Hedgmon among the group up front. In the secondary, Larry McSwain Jr. and Leyton Downey will join Hanna as key contributors.

“There’s a lot of competition between the other three secondary spots and the other three spots up front,” Evans said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Vestavia Hills is fortunate to still have Owen Simpson, who enters his third year contributing for the Rebels on special teams. Evans believes he will be a kicker in college in the future.

Long snapper and returner are still open positions for the Rebels.

SCHEDULE

Winning at the rate Vestavia Hills has in the last couple years has made it more difficult to find non-region opponents. The Rebels begin this season at the Cramton Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 22, playing Carver-Montgomery as part of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.

The Rebels then travel to 7A power Auburn the following week and conclude the regular season at home against reigning 6A champion Clay-Chalkville.

Region 3 appears to be as tough as usual this fall. Vestavia Hills will host Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County in region play. The Rebels will travel to face Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Prattville, Oak Mountain and Hoover.