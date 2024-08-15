Vestavia Hills 2024 fall Miracle League baseball registration open til Aug. 23

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry Members of the Vestavia Hills baseball team help Miracle League players at the grand opening of the Miracle League Field at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on April 11, 2021.

Registration for Vestavia Hills’ fall Miracle League baseball program for children with mental and physical disabilities is open until Aug. 23.

The program is designed to remove barriers that in the past kept people with disabilities off the baseball field. In this league, every player hits, every player gets on base, every player scores, and every player wins.

Practices are scheduled to begin Oct. 2, and games will begin Oct. 9. All games and practices are played at Wald Park at 2521 Waldridge Road. The cost is $30 per player.

Go here to register. For more information, contact Bevia Robinson at 205-978-0177 or brobinson@vhal.org.