Vestavia Hills 2024 fall baseball, softball registration to end soon

Registration ends soon for fall youth baseball and softball in Vestavia Hills.

The deadline to register for fall youth baseball is Friday, Aug. 16, and the deadline for fall youth softball is Sunday, Aug. 18, according to information on the Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department’s Facebook page.

Recreational baseball is available for youth ages 4-12. Players can register individually for all of those ages, or pre-formed teams can register for ages 9-10 and ages 11-12. Games begin Sept. 8. All games will be on Sunday, except playoff games, for the recreational league, and there are no practices. There will be no games on Columbus Day weekend (Oct. 13). Playoffs are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 (after flag football for those age groups with conflicts) and Sunday, Oct. 27.

The fall league is run by Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball, which is affiliated with the Greater Birmingham Baseball Association.

Prices were not available on the website without going through the registration process. For more information, contact Will Harrington at 205-834-5295 or wharrington@vhal.org. Register online at vhyb.com.

The Vestavia Hills Girls Softball Association is offering recreational fall softball for girls in the 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U age divisions. Practices are expected to begin Aug. 24, and games are scheduled to begin Sept. 9. The season lasts through Oct. 27.

The cost for softball is $115 per girl, with a $10 discount for siblings of the first to register per family. For more information, email VHGSoftball@gmail.com. Register for softball here.