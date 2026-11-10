Depth, togetherness define Lady Rebels’ senior-led roster

× Expand Photo by David Leong Senior Olivia Hunsberger, the defender and competitor of the group, is one of four seniors leading a deep Vestavia Hills roster. Photo by David Leong.

Evie Black has a theory about how the Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team will be judged this winter.

“I think if people watch us play, they’re going to see all of our names and it’s not really going to ring a bell,” Black, a senior forward, said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. “We don’t have any huge names, but I think when they watch us play, they’ll say, ‘Wow, that team played so incredibly together and that’s why they won.’ That would be probably the biggest accomplishment for me.”

The Lady Rebels went 21-12 last season, finished second in Class 7A, Area 6 behind state champion Hoover and reached the Northeast Regional, where they fell to Albertville. They did it with a young roster that had spent its first varsity seasons watching a run of standout players come through the program, and the seniors said those players taught them to be fearless.

Now the seniors are the ones setting the tone. Black, Olivia Hunsberger and Ella Grace Stricklin represented the team at media day, and Hayden Perry rounds out the senior class. Hunsberger is the defender and competitor, Stricklin the offensive threat still working to get to the rim and Black the intense one who can play inside despite a lean frame.

“The biggest thing is these seniors and leadership because that is the whole breadth of the program,” assistant coach Alan Skinner said.

What head coach Crosby Morrison’s staff has instead of a star is numbers. The coaches expect 12 to 15 players to be capable of eight or nine points on a given night. Juniors Josslyn Engels, Daley Splawn, Ella Kate Miller, Ellie Faulkner and Isabelle Crawford; sophomores Olivia Adkins, Emory Beard, Stewart Ainsworth, Macy Stricklin and Lila Kelley; and freshmen Emerson Greene and Abby Drew Smith fill out a 16-player roster, with several of the sophomores moving up from last year’s JV team.

“We have a super deep bench and that’s probably one of our greatest strengths,” Black said.

The 35-second shot clock is one more thing to scheme for, and the staff prefers to never be worried about it on the offensive end.

“Ideally, we would like to guard you, turn you over and score in transition,” Skinner said. “That way we don’t have to worry about the shot clock.”

Black said culture matters more for a team that is not the biggest, strongest or most athletic, because the Lady Rebels have to outscheme people and be smarter. She wants this group to be intense and energetic every night.

The AHSAA’s latest reclassification puts Vestavia Hills in Class 6A, Area 6 with Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park and Oak Mountain, and area play opens Jan. 8 at home against Hewitt-Trussville.

The Lady Rebels opened in November at home against Gadsden City before also playing 7A state finalist Bob Jones and Saint James. Sparkman and Guntersville were also ahead of the Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook. December brings Mountain Brook and Homewood at home, the Hydrant City Christmas Clash at Albertville and the Holiday Beach Bash in Gulf Shores.

“We’ve got all these games, but there’s no letdown,” Skinner said. “There’s no point highlighting any of them because you’re going to get popped in the next one if that’s your attitude.”