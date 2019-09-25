Vestavia establishes citywide girls youth volleyball program

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Sixth- and seventh-grade girls work on serving techniques during a youth volleyball practice at the Vestavia Hills Rec Center on Aug. 29.

Parents looking to get their young girls involved in volleyball now have an opportunity thanks to a citywide program.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jason Burnett said a new program was created for girls in grades 4-8 to play volleyball at the community building.

Prior to the city starting the program, the only opportunities that existed were in neighboring cities or to play as part of a travel team, Burnett said. This program offers girls who may or may not have played before or hope to play competitively the chance to learn and enjoy the sport.

Volunteer parents make up the board, and volunteers also help coach, Burnett said.

Mary T. Miller, who coaches girls in grades 4-5, said she had heard of people wanting the program, and her daughter had also expressed interest.

The first few years of playing volleyball are centered around learning the basics, with more development as the girls get older, Miller said. The sport also offers girls a chance to be active, she said.

The city will use the gym at the community center and possibly one or two school gyms, Burnett said.

There is a league for grades 4-5 and a league for grades 6-8, Burnett said. She hopes the program will grow like other sports in the city’s recreational offerings.

About 100 girls signed up for the current period, which is closed, Burnett said.

The recreational leagues can often serve as a feeder system for high school sports but also offer a chance for girls who may not play competitively to still enjoy playing a sport and be physically active.

For more information, visit vhgvb.com.