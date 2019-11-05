Vestavia cheerleaders take home first win

× Expand Photo submitted by Angie Skrabo. The Vestavia recreational cheer squad smiles after their first win.

Vestavia’s first ever city sponsored competition recreational cheer squad won their first competition on November 2. The squad is composed of 24 girls, all sixth-graders at Pizitz Middle School.

The girls are: Ann Ellison Crawford, Audrey Bagley, Bailey Waguespack, Savannah Skrabo, Bryannah Clark, Bevin Payne, Elise Ball, Ella Guest, Ella Hodge, Ella Kate Simpson, Emily Appleby, Isabella Maniscalco, Jody Mai Bailey, Journie Henderson, Kate Brantley, Late Threadcraft, Madi Prudhomme, Maggie Dennie, Maria Alfano, Marley Cowan, Mary Geade Johnston, Mia Milstead, Rebecca Evans and Sarah Stewart Wilbanks.

The coaches are Angie Skrabo, Lindsey Bagley and Stephanie Payne, and the choreographer is Crissy Jo Goss.

Submitted by Angie Skrabo.