Varsity Sports Calendar

BASEBALL

April 2: vs. Ooltewah. 2:30 p.m.

April 6: vs. Spain Park. 4 p.m.

April 8: @ Spain Park. 6 p.m.

April 13: vs. Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 15: @ Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 20: @ Gadsden City. 6 p.m.

April 22: vs. Gadsden City. 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

April 1: vs. Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 2-3: Oxford Tournament. TBD.

April 5: vs. Oak Mountain. 6 p.m.

April 6: vs. Spain Park. 4:30 p.m.

April 8: vs. Thompson. 4:30 p.m.

April 9-10: Opelika Tournament. TBD.

April 12: vs. Springville. 4:30 p.m.

April 13: vs. Sumiton Christian. 4:30 p.m.

April 15: @ Leeds. 4:30 p.m.

April 20: @ Hewitt-Trussville. 4:30 p.m.

April 22: @ Chelsea. 4:30 p.m.

April 23-24: Slocomb Tournament. TBD.

SOCCER

April 1: Boys vs. Homewood. 7 p.m.

April 2: Girls vs. James Clemens. 7 p.m.

April 6: Boys @ Spain Park. 7 p.m.

April 8: vs. Gadsden City. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 9: Boys vs. Baylor. TBD.

April 13: Girls vs. Hewitt-Trussville. 6:30 p.m.

April 13: Boys @ Hewitt-Trussville. 7 p.m.

April 16: Boys @ Christian Brothers. TBD.

April 16: Girls @ Spain Park. 6 p.m.

April 20: Girls @ Mountain Brook. 6:30 p.m.

April 20: Boys @ Indian Springs. 7 p.m.