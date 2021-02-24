Unlike last year, Rebels return plenty of experience

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills’ Alden Windham catches a throw at first base during practice Jan. 27. The Rebels have 16 seniors this year, a big class capable of making waves in Class 7A.

The Vestavia Hills High School baseball team was just rounding into form last spring.

The Rebels had to replace a dearth of experience from its 2019 squad, including the overwhelming majority of its innings from the pitching staff. After 17 games, Vestavia Hills had an 8-9 record but was beginning to figure things out.

“We weren’t consistent yet, but we were starting to show flashes,” Vestavia Hills head coach Jamie Harris said. “That’s part of growing up and maturing as a team. We had a bunch of guys that had never played a varsity baseball game before.”

Many of those guys are back in 2021, including an abundance of senior pitching. The Rebels have 16 seniors this year, a big class capable of making waves in Class 7A.

“Like everybody else, they missed their whole junior season, and some of them were first-time starters, some of them it was their first time working their way into the lineup and some of them working their way into positions,” Harris said.

Grant Cherry is back for the Rebels, as the Tennessee commit is set to anchor the pitching staff.

“He’s got electric stuff,” Harris said. “When he’s right, he’s going to be really tough for high school hitters to handle.”

Jack Hoppenjans has a big arm as well and will be one of the Rebels’ top arms. Recent Birmingham-Southern commit Carter Tyus is set to be a key pitcher as well.

Jackson Halla was one of Vestavia’s most consistent pitchers a season ago. Jacob Newman and Brennan Cohen are two other seniors that will help out the pitching staff. Alden Windham is back from injury and will provide innings on the mound and at first base.

“We’re not returning the amount of innings we would be returning had we played a full season, but we still had a bunch of guys get a ton of experience,” Harris said.

Joseph Sullivan will hit at or near the top of the Vestavia lineup this season as the team’s primary centerfielder. He’s the grandson of Pat Sullivan but is a left-hander committed to play baseball at South Alabama.

Braden Glenn, the football’s team quarterback last fall, will be the second baseman. Harris said Glenn plays with class, is a good athlete and is a leader on the team.

Charlie Hughes played a good bit last year and will take the field for the Rebels following the conclusion of the basketball team’s likely postseason push. MJ Newsom, Knox Romeo and Gunter Walburn are senior outfielders. Owen Knight was a strong pitcher for the Rebels last season, but he is currently rehabbing an injury. The Rebels hope to get him back before the end of the season.

Grayson Dobbins and Will Denton are battling for time at shortstop as well.

Vestavia Hills competes in 7A, Area 6, which features perennial contenders Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park along with Gadsden City.

The Rebels also challenge themselves with the likes of Chelsea, Briarwood, Oak Mountain and Thompson and compete in the Perfect Game High School Showdown in early March.

That tough early schedule will pay dividends once the area schedule comes around. And that is ultimately what matters most.

“We build our schedule to be really tough, especially early in the year,” Harris said. “We want a measuring stick, to see where we can get better.”