LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on the second round of the playoffs and look ahead to what's left.

This week's show features Jeff Allison, creator of the @AL6AFootball and @AL7AFootball X accounts.

This week's Game of the Week will be Hoover at Central-Phenix City in the semifinals of the Class 7A playoffs.

