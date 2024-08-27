Under the Lights podcast: Now available

× Expand Staff graphic Under the Lights.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights high school football podcast is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 1 and look ahead to Week 2.

Under the Lights is presented this fall by SYNLawn of Alabama.

The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just click on one of the options for a direct link to the podcast.

This week's Game of the Week will send Kyle to the Spain Park at Hoover contest, as the rivals continue their series despite not being region foes this season.

Also featured is an interview with Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell, who made a monster game en route to the Eagles' win over Briarwood.

Vestavia Hills travels to Auburn this week.

This link will show you all the ways you can follow our high school football coverage this fall. Sports editor Kyle Parmley can be reached at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.