WATCH: Rebels coach discusses new football playoff format

× Expand Lindsay Handey Vestavia Hills Coach Robert Evans celebrates with the team after a win at Vestavia vs Montgomery Catholic on October 30, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey.

Vestavia Hills High School football coach Robert Evans joined a special edition of the Under the Lights podcast presented by KEYSYS recently with sports editor Kyle Parmley.

Alongside the latest round of reclassification with the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the AHSAA approved a new playoff format for what will be Class 6A starting next year.

Class 7A was formed in 2014 for the largest 32 schools in Alabama, and there have been questions about the playoff format since its inception. With the AHSAA splitting up public and private schools, there will now be six public school classifications and two private school classifications.

Moving forward, Class 6A will be the largest classification once again, and will house the top 32 schools. Instead of 16 teams making the football playoffs as in years past, the AHSAA approved a proposal for a 24-team playoff model.

Evans discusses the new format with Parmley in the episode, linked below: