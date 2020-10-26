Undefeated 8U Vestavia All Stars Win State Softball Championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jody Seal. The 8U Vestavia All Stars recently won the state softball championship.

The 8U Vestavia All Stars won the Alabama USSSA Recreational League Softball championship on Saturday, Oct. 17, capping off a perfect 11-0 all-star season.

The undefeated team won both the 8U pre-area and area tournaments in Trussville earlier in the month, leading up to the state tournament that was held at Hoover Central Softball Park.

The 8U Vestavia All Stars are Hannah England, Reagan Fizer, Kate Flanagan, Emmerson Greene, Megan Marron, Ann Clayton McKinnon, Lucy Polson, Anne Marie Seal, Wesley Sullivan, MaryBeth Weyandt, Ava White and Emmeline Yother. The team was led by head coach Clayton McKinnon with assistant coaches Aaron England, Joe Flanagan, James Seal and Mitchell Weyandt.

The Vestavia Hills Girls Softball Association is open to all girls, ages 4 to 12. Registration for the 2021 spring recreational season will open in December. VHGSA operates under the direction and guidance of the Vestavia Hills Park and Recreation Board. For more information, visit www.vhgsa.com.

Submitted by Jody Seal.