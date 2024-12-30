Top 5 Sports Stories 2024: See the full list

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in Vestavia Voice throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top five sports stories here.

#5: Astros select Joseph Sullivan in MLB Draft

Vestavia Hills native Joseph Sullivan was drafted in the MLB Draft in July. Revisit this article here

#4: Davidson finishing off stellar preps career

Tait Davidson finished off a great high school softball career at Vestavia this spring. Revisit this story here.

#3: Brooks High names softball field Myra Miles Field

Vestavia Hills Athletic Director Myra Miles had the softball field at Brooks High School named after her in March. Revisit this story here.

#2: Behind the scenes: New student program providing value for Rebels athletics

What began as merely an idea of Vestavia Hills Athletic Director Myra Miles and Assistant Athletic Director Laura Casey has turned into a burgeoning program. Revisit this story here.

#1: Humility, dedication key to Evans’ success

Ben Evans was a solid basketball player at Vestavia Hills, capping off his senior season earlier this year. Revisit this story here