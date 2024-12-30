Top 5 Sports Stories 2024: See the full list

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in Vestavia Voice throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top five sports stories here.

#5: Astros select Joseph Sullivan in MLB Draft

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of South Alabama Vestavia Hills native Joseph Sullivan was drafted by the Houston Astros in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo courtesy of University of South Alabama.

Vestavia Hills native Joseph Sullivan was drafted in the MLB Draft in July. Revisit this article here.

#4: Davidson finishing off stellar preps career

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Vestavia Hills’ Tait Davidson (23) during the Gulf Coast Classic on March 27, at Gulf Shores Sportsplex in Gulf Shores.

Tait Davidson finished off a great high school softball career at Vestavia this spring. Revisit this story here.

#3: Brooks High names softball field Myra Miles Field

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Herndon Myra Miles and the Brooks High School softball team stand in front of the new "Myra Miles Field" sign.

Vestavia Hills Athletic Director Myra Miles had the softball field at Brooks High School named after her in March. Revisit this story here.

#2: Behind the scenes: New student program providing value for Rebels athletics

× Expand Photos courtesy of Abby Jaillet. Isabella Marsh, one of the athletics interns at Vestavia Hills High School, works in the press box during a girls flag football semifinal game against Lee in November 2023.

What began as merely an idea of Vestavia Hills Athletic Director Myra Miles and Assistant Athletic Director Laura Casey has turned into a burgeoning program. Revisit this story here.

#1: Humility, dedication key to Evans’ success

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Vestavia Hills’ Ben Evans (24) dribbles the ball downcourt guarded by Mountain Brook’s Lawson Gardner (24) at Spartan Arena on Dec. 5.

Ben Evans was a solid basketball player at Vestavia Hills, capping off his senior season earlier this year. Revisit this story here.