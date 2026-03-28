This week in Rebels athletics: March 30-April 4

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This week in Vestavia Hills Athletics.
Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:
Monday
- 9th grade baseball Spring Break Tournament
- Boys golf at Joe King
- Girls golf at Hike the Hills
- JV and varsity baseball vs. Tuscaloosa County — 4 p.m.
Tuesday
- Boys golf at Joe King
- Boys golf at Viking Classic
- Girls golf at Hike the Hills
- Girls golf at Panther Invitational
- JV and varsity baseball at Thompson — 4 p.m.
- 9th grade baseball vs. Spain Park — 4 p.m.
- JV and varsity softball game vs. Curry — 4:30 p.m.
- JV and varsity boys soccer at Homewood — 5 p.m.
- JV and varsity girls soccer vs. Bob Jones — 5 p.m.
Wednesday
- Varsity girls tennis at Mountain Brook — 3:30 p.m.
- JV and varsity softball vs. Moody — 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Girls golf at Lady Makos
- JV outdoor track meet at Briarwood
- 9th grade baseball at Tuscaloosa County — 4 p.m.
- JV and varsity baseball vs. Thompson
Friday
- Softball MS Metro Tournament
- JV and varsity baseball at John Carroll — 4 p.m.
Saturday
- Outdoor track meet at Scottsboro
- Softball MS Metro Tournament
- 9th grade baseball vs. Homewood — noon
- Varsity boys soccer — noon