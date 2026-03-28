This week in Rebels athletics: March 30-April 4

by

Sports

Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:

Monday

  • 9th grade baseball Spring Break Tournament
  • Boys golf at Joe King
  • Girls golf at Hike the Hills
  • JV and varsity baseball vs. Tuscaloosa County — 4 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Boys golf at Joe King
  • Boys golf at Viking Classic
  • Girls golf at Hike the Hills
  • Girls golf at Panther Invitational
  • JV and varsity baseball at Thompson — 4 p.m.
  • 9th grade baseball vs. Spain Park — 4 p.m.
  • JV and varsity softball game vs. Curry — 4:30 p.m.
  • JV and varsity boys soccer at Homewood — 5 p.m.
  • JV and varsity girls soccer vs. Bob Jones — 5 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Varsity girls tennis at Mountain Brook — 3:30 p.m.
  • JV and varsity softball vs. Moody — 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Girls golf at Lady Makos
  • JV outdoor track meet at Briarwood
  • 9th grade baseball at Tuscaloosa County — 4 p.m.
  • JV and varsity baseball vs. Thompson

Friday

  • Softball MS Metro Tournament
  • JV and varsity baseball at John Carroll — 4 p.m.

Saturday

  • Outdoor track meet at Scottsboro
  • Softball MS Metro Tournament
  • 9th grade baseball vs. Homewood — noon
  • Varsity boys soccer — noon