This week in Rebels athletics: March 23-28

by

Sports

Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:

Monday

  • Varsity softball - Gulf Shores Classic

Tuesday

  • Varsity softball - Gulf Shores Classic

Wednesday

  • Varsity softball - Gulf Shores Classic
  • JV baseball at Hoover Buc Classic
  • Varsity baseball at Hoover Met

Thursday

  • 9th grade baseball Spring Break Tournament
  • JV baseball at Hoover Buc Classic
  • Varsity baseball at Hoover Met
  • JV girls golf at Hewitt-Trussville

Friday

  • 9th grade baseball Spring Break Tournament
  • JV baseball at Hoover Buc Classic
  • Varsity baseball at Hoover Met

Saturday

  • 9th grade baseball Spring Break Tournament
  • JV baseball at Hoover Buc Classic