This week in Rebels athletics: March 23-28

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This week in Vestavia Hills Athletics.
Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:
Monday
- Varsity softball - Gulf Shores Classic
Tuesday
- Varsity softball - Gulf Shores Classic
Wednesday
- Varsity softball - Gulf Shores Classic
- JV baseball at Hoover Buc Classic
- Varsity baseball at Hoover Met
Thursday
- 9th grade baseball Spring Break Tournament
- JV baseball at Hoover Buc Classic
- Varsity baseball at Hoover Met
- JV girls golf at Hewitt-Trussville
Friday
- 9th grade baseball Spring Break Tournament
- JV baseball at Hoover Buc Classic
- Varsity baseball at Hoover Met
Saturday
- 9th grade baseball Spring Break Tournament
- JV baseball at Hoover Buc Classic