This week in Rebels athletics: Jan. 4-10

Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:

Tuesday

  • Indoor track at Crossplex — 2 p.m.
  • Bowling vs. Chelsea at Vestavia Bowl — 3 p.m.
  • Girls and boys basketball at Mountain Brook — 4 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Bowling vs. Thompson at Vestavia Bowl — 3 p.m.
  • 9th grade/JV/varsity wrestling at Oak Mountain — 4 p.m.

Friday

  • Bowling at Satsuma Invitational (Mobile) — 9 a.m.
  • 9th grade/JV/varsity wrestling at Hoover HS — 4:30 p.m.
  • Girls wrestling at Hoover HS — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Girls wrestling at Arab HS — 7 a.m.