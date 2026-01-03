This week in Rebels athletics: Jan. 4-10

×
This week in Vestavia Hills Athletics.
Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:
Tuesday
- Indoor track at Crossplex — 2 p.m.
- Bowling vs. Chelsea at Vestavia Bowl — 3 p.m.
- Girls and boys basketball at Mountain Brook — 4 p.m.
Wednesday
- Bowling vs. Thompson at Vestavia Bowl — 3 p.m.
- 9th grade/JV/varsity wrestling at Oak Mountain — 4 p.m.
Friday
- Bowling at Satsuma Invitational (Mobile) — 9 a.m.
- 9th grade/JV/varsity wrestling at Hoover HS — 4:30 p.m.
- Girls wrestling at Hoover HS — 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Girls wrestling at Arab HS — 7 a.m.