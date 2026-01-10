This week in Rebels athletics: Jan. 11-17

by

Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:

Monday

  • JV/varsity wrestling at Hewitt-Trussville — 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Bowling vs. Rebel Roll at Vestavia Bowl — 10 a.m.
  • Girls and boys basketball at Hewitt-Trussville — 4 p.m.
  • JV/varsity wrestling vs. Oak Grove - Senior Night — 4 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Indoor track at Crossplex — 2 p.m.
  • JV girls/9th grade boys basketball at Oak Mountain — 4:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Bowling at Area 4 Tournament (OML)
  • JV wrestling at Chelsea HS
  • Varsity wrestling at State Duals
  • JV boys/varsity girls/varsity boys basketball at Oak Mountain — 4 p.m.

Saturday

  • Girls wrestling at Auburn HS
  • JV wrestling at Chelsea HS
  • 9th grade wrestling at Hoover HS
  • JV wrestling at Pelham HS
  • Varsity wrestling at State Duals