This week in Rebels athletics: Jan. 11-17

This week in Vestavia Hills Athletics.
Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:
Monday
- JV/varsity wrestling at Hewitt-Trussville — 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Bowling vs. Rebel Roll at Vestavia Bowl — 10 a.m.
- Girls and boys basketball at Hewitt-Trussville — 4 p.m.
- JV/varsity wrestling vs. Oak Grove - Senior Night — 4 p.m.
Wednesday
- Indoor track at Crossplex — 2 p.m.
- JV girls/9th grade boys basketball at Oak Mountain — 4:30 p.m.
Friday
- Bowling at Area 4 Tournament (OML)
- JV wrestling at Chelsea HS
- Varsity wrestling at State Duals
- JV boys/varsity girls/varsity boys basketball at Oak Mountain — 4 p.m.
Saturday
- Girls wrestling at Auburn HS
- JV wrestling at Chelsea HS
- 9th grade wrestling at Hoover HS
- JV wrestling at Pelham HS
- Varsity wrestling at State Duals