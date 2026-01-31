This week in Rebels athletics: Feb. 2-7

×
This week in Vestavia Hills Athletics.
Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:
Monday
- Girls and boys tennis at Thompson — 3:30 p.m.
- Boys basketball vs. Huffman — 4 p.m.
- Girls basketball vs. Thompson — 4 p.m.
Tuesday
- Varsity girls and boys tennis vs. Pelham — 4 p.m.
Wednesday
- Girls and boys basketball vs. Mountain Brook — 4 p.m.
Thursday
- JV girls soccer at Mountain Brook
- Varsity wrestling at Super Sectionals
Friday
- Girls soccer at Golden Goal tournament
- Girls wrestling at sectionals
- Varsity wrestling at Super Sectionals
Saturday
- Girls soccer at Golden Goal tournament
- Girls wrestling at sectionals
- Varsity wrestling at Super Sectionals