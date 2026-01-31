This week in Rebels athletics: Feb. 2-7

Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:

Monday

  • Girls and boys tennis at Thompson — 3:30 p.m.
  • Boys basketball vs. Huffman — 4 p.m.
  • Girls basketball vs. Thompson — 4 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Varsity girls and boys tennis vs. Pelham — 4 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Girls and boys basketball vs. Mountain Brook — 4 p.m.

Thursday

  • JV girls soccer at Mountain Brook
  • Varsity wrestling at Super Sectionals

Friday

  • Girls soccer at Golden Goal tournament
  • Girls wrestling at sectionals
  • Varsity wrestling at Super Sectionals

Saturday

  • Girls soccer at Golden Goal tournament
  • Girls wrestling at sectionals
  • Varsity wrestling at Super Sectionals