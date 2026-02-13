This week in Rebels athletics: Feb. 16-21

by

Sports

Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:

Tuesday

  • JV girls soccer vs. Mountain Brook — 4 p.m.
  • JV and varsity boys soccer at Calera — 5:30 p.m.
  • Varsity girls soccer vs. Chelsea — 6 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Girls golf at VCC Match 
  • JV and varsity boys and girls tennis at Florence — 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Girls golf vs. Oak Mountain
  • Varsity boys and girls tennis at Oak Mountain — 3:30 p.m.
  • JV and varsity baseball vs. Calera — 4 p.m.
  • JV and varsity softball vs. Mountain Brook — 4:30 p.m.
  • Varsity boys soccer — 7 p.m.

Friday

  • JV girls soccer at Lakeshore Shootout
  • Softball Red & Blue Classic at Wald Park
  • Varsity girls soccer at Briarwood — 6 p.m.

Saturday

  • JV girls soccer at Lakeshore Shootout
  • Softball Red & Blue Classic at Wald Park
  • Varsity baseball vs. Fellowship Christian — 11 a.m.
  • JV and varsity boys soccer — noon
  • JV baseball at Prattville — noon
  • 9th grade baseball at Thompson Middle — 1:30 p.m.