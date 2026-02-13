This week in Rebels athletics: Feb. 16-21

×
This week in Vestavia Hills Athletics.
Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:
Tuesday
- JV girls soccer vs. Mountain Brook — 4 p.m.
- JV and varsity boys soccer at Calera — 5:30 p.m.
- Varsity girls soccer vs. Chelsea — 6 p.m.
Wednesday
- Girls golf at VCC Match
- JV and varsity boys and girls tennis at Florence — 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Girls golf vs. Oak Mountain
- Varsity boys and girls tennis at Oak Mountain — 3:30 p.m.
- JV and varsity baseball vs. Calera — 4 p.m.
- JV and varsity softball vs. Mountain Brook — 4:30 p.m.
- Varsity boys soccer — 7 p.m.
Friday
- JV girls soccer at Lakeshore Shootout
- Softball Red & Blue Classic at Wald Park
- Varsity girls soccer at Briarwood — 6 p.m.
Saturday
- JV girls soccer at Lakeshore Shootout
- Softball Red & Blue Classic at Wald Park
- Varsity baseball vs. Fellowship Christian — 11 a.m.
- JV and varsity boys soccer — noon
- JV baseball at Prattville — noon
- 9th grade baseball at Thompson Middle — 1:30 p.m.