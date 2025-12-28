This week in Rebels athletics: Dec. 29-Jan. 3

Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:

Monday

  • Girls basketball vs. York (Tenn.), 1:30 p.m. in Gulf Shores
  • Boys basketball vs. Florence, 3 p.m. at Samford University

Monday-Tuesday

  • Girls wrestling at Finley Center

Tuesday

  • Girls basketball vs. Gulf Shores, 2:30 p.m. in Gulf Shores
  • Boys basketball vs. Decatur, 4:30 p.m. at Samford University

Friday

  • Basketball vs. Hueytown, varsity girls at 11:30 a.m., boys at 1 p.m.
  • Duals wrestling vs. Thompson, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Wrestling at Mountain Brook Invitational
  • Indoor track and field at Birmingham CrossPlex