This week in Rebels athletics: Dec. 29-Jan. 3

This week in Vestavia Hills Athletics.
Here's what's happening this week in Vestavia Hills High School athletics:
Monday
- Girls basketball vs. York (Tenn.), 1:30 p.m. in Gulf Shores
- Boys basketball vs. Florence, 3 p.m. at Samford University
Monday-Tuesday
- Girls wrestling at Finley Center
Tuesday
- Girls basketball vs. Gulf Shores, 2:30 p.m. in Gulf Shores
- Boys basketball vs. Decatur, 4:30 p.m. at Samford University
Friday
- Basketball vs. Hueytown, varsity girls at 11:30 a.m., boys at 1 p.m.
- Duals wrestling vs. Thompson, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Wrestling at Mountain Brook Invitational
- Indoor track and field at Birmingham CrossPlex